Amazon Prime Sale on Zaveri Pearls jewellery: Get up to 89% on select items

No woman can never get tired of a piece of jewellery. She may have several other pieces of ornaments but a new one always excites her imagination. And it is not always that one longs for gold and platinum jewellery. In fact, they are positively unsafe to keep at home. Then it is every woman's secret desire never to repeat her jewellery on a social function. For all such issues, what is the one solution - to opt for gold plated jewellery that look rich but don't cost a bomb. The top notch brand Zaveri Pearls has many fantastic set pieces that you can opt for. And if you are in the mood to buy them, then now is the best time to do so. Why, because the Amazon Prime Sale is here! Hurray!
We have put together a list of some of the prettiest of options available online and ones that have hefty discounts too. Take a look at them - we are sure you will fall in love with them and pick them up in a jiffy.
Zaveri Pearls
This gold plated set is a clincher of a deal - it includes a choker, two earrings and a mangtikka. It is a Kundan set, set in 22K gold-plated zinc material. The choker comes with a adjustable string and hence can be worn with people with different body types. Now, rock a wedding party with confidence. This product comes with an 89% off on it.
Zaveri Pearls Gold Tone Kundan And Pearls Earring & Maangtikka
This is a gorgeous Chandbali-style earrings and maangtikka set for women. It is made using Kundan and pearls and is set in gold-plated metal. The base metal is zinc and it has a coating of 22K gold on it. This set has an ethnic and very stylish look to it. It has a rich look, hardly looks artificial and is ideal for weddings.
Zaveri Pearls Gold Tone Kundan & Pearls Bridal Choker Set
Here's another stunner from Zaveri Pearls. It is Choker set, complete with one necklace, a maangtikka and a pair of large earrings. This is also a Kundan and pearl set, cast in zinc. It has a plating of 22K yellow gold. The individual pieces of jewellery have the following dimensions - Necklace length (36 cm), earring length (7 cm) and maangtikka length (15 cm).
Zaveri Pearls Green Beads & Floral Kundan Necklace
This beautiful green beads and Kundan set has a rich regal look to it. It is ethnic in style and is definitely a wedding or anniversary wear. The Kundan is designed as flowers and looks every beautiful. It a four-layered necklace. This classy necklace comes with a pair of Kundan-flower shared ear studs. Pair this piece of jewellery with simple silk solid ethnic wear and see what a striking contrast it makes.
Zaveri Pearls Combo of 2 Padmavati Inspired Dangle Earring
If you loved the jewellery worn by Deepika Padukone in Padmavati, then these two earrings sets are for you. While they are not exactly like the kind of pieces the Bollywood actor wore, but they take inspiration from the legend of Rani Padmavati. Both of them have versions of Rajasthani paintings with the legendary queen on them. Mostly gold-plated, it also has few pearls to add to its beauty.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.