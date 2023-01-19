Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 85% on kurta pant set for women

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Like the jeans, one ethnic Indian wear which is immensely popular across India is the humble salwar kurta set. Varyingly called kurta pajama set or kurta pant set, this attire is the most preferred garment for women across age groups, across social and increasingly across all language groups in India. Its practical and no-fuss character adds to its appeal. It is a rather feminine garment and a big hit with all. The substituting of the pant in place of salwar is easily the most convenient innovation this garment has seen in a long time.
For those of us who are mostly home bound (homemakers for example) the e-commerce boom has come as boon. At the click of a button, you have access to a plethora of designs, cuts, fabric and prints choices. Kurta pant sets are no different. If you have been in the habit of browsing clothing websites and adding to your cart designs you like, then now the time to buy them in bulk as Amazon is hosting its Republic Day Sale 2023.
We have shortlisted some of them for your perusal. Go ahead and buy them. They are sure to bring a smile on your face.
GoSriKi Women's Cotton Blend Kurta with Pant & Dupatta
This kurta set from GoSriKi is a traditional Indian ensemble made from a blend of cotton and other fabrics. It features a kurta, pant and dupatta, making it a complete set. The kurta is adorned with intricate embroidery and embellishments, adding a touch of elegance to the outfit. The comfortable and breathable cotton blend fabric makes it perfect for everyday wear. The dupatta adds a touch of grace and can be styled in various ways. It is available at a discount of 76%.
GoSriKi Women's Cotton Regular Kurta with Pant & Dupatta
This kurta set for women is another fine example of an ethnic Indian wear. Made from soft cotton fabric, it features a regular fit kurta with a Mandarin collar and a button placket. The set also includes a pant and dupatta. Perfect for casual and formal occasions, this set is comfortable and stylish. It is available in four different colours and can get your at a discount of 76%.
ANNI DESIGNER Women's Cotton Blend Straight Printed Kurta with Pant (Dravini)
This kurta set is a stylish and easy-breezy option for women. Featuring geometric prints (makers call it Dravini design) all over the kurta, it comes in a straight fit style that will make fuller women look slim. Made from a cotton blend, this set is also very comfortable. It is perfect for casual outings, or for adding a touch of elegance to a more formal occasion. The set is a beautiful and unique addition to any wardrobe. Fetch it at an 82% off.
LookMark Womens Art Silk Kurta and Pant Set with Dupatta
This Art Silk kurta set an ideal wedding or festive wear and features a long kurta, a matching pair of pants and a dupatta. It has a rather luxurious look and feel to it. The set is available in two colours on Amazon - Rama and purple. It is an ideal choice for women who want to look stylish and traditional at the same time. It comes with a massive 85% discount tag on it.
ANNI DESIGNER Women's Cotton Blend Straight Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (Jasmine)
This is another straight kurta set and includes a pant and dupatta. Made from a cotton blend fabric, this set is ideal as a casual wear option but one can wear it to semi formal occasions as well. Its unique ethnic designs will remind of the famed Ajrak design of Kutch (India) and Sindh (Pakistan). The dupatta is made of chiffon fabric. You can get this dress at a discount of 71%.
|Product
|Price
|GoSriKi Women's Cotton Blend Kurta with Pant & Dupatta
|₹2,599
|GoSriKi Women's Cotton Regular Kurta with Pant & Dupatta
|₹2,599
|ANNI DESIGNER Women's Cotton Blend Straight Printed Kurta with Pant (Dravini)
|₹2,599
|LookMark Womens Art Silk Kurta and Pant Set with Dupatta
|₹3,499
|ANNI DESIGNER Women's Cotton Blend Straight Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (Jasmine)
|₹2,599
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.