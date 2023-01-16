Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab Lino Perros and Chumbak bags at up to 70% off

Summary:
Bags make for a stylish fashion accessory. They come in various sizes and serve different purposes. You would preferably want a tote when you have a lot of things to stash in and a sling bag when all you want to carry are just essentials. So, having all kinds of handbags in good numbers is indeed an irresistible idea. This is the best time when you can actually shop bags without feeling guilty. Why, you may ask? Well, Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023 is here and this is your chance to grab many bags at discounted prices.
We have rounded up stylish bags from Lino Perros and Chumbak and they make for great options. Stunning designs and super trendy, you can carry them to pretty much anywhere. They will elevate your style quotient and also your handbags collection. Scroll on to take a closer look at them.
Teal by Chumbak Chirpy Garden Quilted Women's Wallet - Peach
This quilted wallet for women comes in peach colour. It is made from polyurethane material and looks very chic. It is very spacious and you can easily carry all your money, cards and even mobile phone in this wallet. Get 10% off on it. It is a must buy for sure. Go, get it. This one will elevate your style quotient in a jiffy.
Chumbak Free Spirits Bucket Bag - Tan
This bucket bag is spacious and trendy. It features nice work on it and comes with polyester lining. The shoulder strap of the bag is adjustable and the bag has a zipper closure type. It is a Boho-inspired knit bucket bag with pom-poms as embellishments. It is perfect to carry on vacation with your pals. Get 50% off on it.
Chumbak Weekender Sling Bag - Rosewood Maroon
This sling bag makes for a stunning fashion accessory. It is available in Rosewood Maroon colour and is made from polyurethane material. It has two spacious pockets and the lining of the bag is done with polyester material. Get 50% off on it. It comes with zipper closure and women from varying age groups can carry it with elan.
Lino Perros leatherette Tote Bag
This tote bag is made from faux leather material. It is available in a slew of solid colours and comes with zipper closure type. There's a whopping 70% off on this one. It is roomy, you can easily carry all your essentials in a seamless and clutter-free manner. Perfect fashion accessory, you can carry this one on a daily basis to your workplace or when travelling.
Lino Perros Women's Clutch
This clutch is made from faux leather material. It is available in golden and black colours. It comes with an adjustable strap and will make for a stunning addition to your collection. It will elevate your look, and how! A chic and durable fashion accessory, women from different age groups will simply love this one. Get 66% off on it.
|Handbags
|Price
|Teal by Chumbak Chirpy Garden Quilted Women's Wallet - Peach
|₹2,295
|Chumbak Free Spirits Bucket Bag - Tan
|₹2,595
|Chumbak Weekender Sling Bag - Rosewood Maroon
|₹2,495
|Lino Perros leatherette Tote Bag
|₹4,995
|Lino Perros Women's Clutch
|₹1,695
