Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab Lino Perros and Chumbak bags at up to 70% off

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab Lino Perros and Chumbak bags at up to 70% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jan 16, 2023 19:07 IST

Summary:

Handbags are every woman's favourite fashion accessory. You can now get them at discounted prices from Amazon.

Get attractive-looking bags at slashed down prices on Amazon.

Bags make for a stylish fashion accessory. They come in various sizes and serve different purposes. You would preferably want a tote when you have a lot of things to stash in and a sling bag when all you want to carry are just essentials. So, having all kinds of handbags in good numbers is indeed an irresistible idea. This is the best time when you can actually shop bags without feeling guilty. Why, you may ask? Well, Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023 is here and this is your chance to grab many bags at discounted prices.

We have rounded up stylish bags from Lino Perros and Chumbak and they make for great options. Stunning designs and super trendy, you can carry them to pretty much anywhere. They will elevate your style quotient and also your handbags collection. Scroll on to take a closer look at them.

Teal by Chumbak Chirpy Garden Quilted Women's Wallet - Peach
This quilted wallet for women comes in peach colour. It is made from polyurethane material and looks very chic. It is very spacious and you can easily carry all your money, cards and even mobile phone in this wallet. Get 10% off on it. It is a must buy for sure. Go, get it. This one will elevate your style quotient in a jiffy.

Teal by Chumbak Chirpy Garden Quilted Women's Wallet - Peach
10% off
2,065 2,295
Buy now

Chumbak Free Spirits Bucket Bag - Tan
This bucket bag is spacious and trendy. It features nice work on it and comes with polyester lining. The shoulder strap of the bag is adjustable and the bag has a zipper closure type. It is a Boho-inspired knit bucket bag with pom-poms as embellishments. It is perfect to carry on vacation with your pals. Get 50% off on it.

Chumbak Free Spirits Bucket Bag - Tan
4.2 (109)
50% off
1,297 2,595
Buy now

Chumbak Weekender Sling Bag - Rosewood Maroon
This sling bag makes for a stunning fashion accessory. It is available in Rosewood Maroon colour and is made from polyurethane material. It has two spacious pockets and the lining of the bag is done with polyester material. Get 50% off on it. It comes with zipper closure and women from varying age groups can carry it with elan.

Chumbak Weekender Sling Bag - Rosewood Maroon
50% off
1,247 2,495
Buy now

Lino Perros leatherette Tote Bag
This tote bag is made from faux leather material. It is available in a slew of solid colours and comes with zipper closure type. There's a whopping 70% off on this one. It is roomy, you can easily carry all your essentials in a seamless and clutter-free manner. Perfect fashion accessory, you can carry this one on a daily basis to your workplace or when travelling.

Lino Perros Women's Handbag (Blue)
4.1 (693)
70% off
1,499 4,995
Buy now

Lino Perros Women's Clutch
This clutch is made from faux leather material. It is available in golden and black colours. It comes with an adjustable strap and will make for a stunning addition to your collection. It will elevate your look, and how! A chic and durable fashion accessory, women from different age groups will simply love this one. Get 66% off on it.

Lino Perros Women's Clutch (Black) (GOLDEN)
4 (375)
66% off
575 1,695
Buy now

Price of handbags at a glance:

HandbagsPrice
Teal by Chumbak Chirpy Garden Quilted Women's Wallet - Peach 2,295
Chumbak Free Spirits Bucket Bag - Tan 2,595
Chumbak Weekender Sling Bag - Rosewood Maroon 2,495
Lino Perros leatherette Tote Bag 4,995
Lino Perros Women's Clutch 1,695

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Elevate your sound experience: Here is top 2 speakers
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 71% off on men's sweaters, pullovers
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 74% off on jumpsuits and dresses
9 Impressive Amazon Republic Day Sale deals for dog food
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best Oppo phones on Amazon’s Republic Day
fashion FOR LESS