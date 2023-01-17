Sign out
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Necklaces, pendants available at up to 90% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jan 17, 2023 12:59 IST

Necklaces and pendants look good on women from all age groups. Read on to see which ones come at slashed down prices.

Necklaces and pendants look dainty and enhance a woman's beauty.

Necklace chains and pendants make for a beautiful fashion accessory. They enhance the look and beauty of women in a jiffy and are something that can be worn on a daily basis. One must have an eclectic collection so that one can wear them in rotation. It is always a good idea to go for fashion accessories that are free from nickel and lead as they can trigger allergic reactions. Besides, the more lightweight the accessory is, the better suitable it is.

To help you with options, we have curated a list of necklaces and pendants that will elevate your daily style. Super chic and elegant, they make for stunning pieces of jewellery. You can also give them as gifts to your pals and family. It will surely be perceived as a thoughtful gesture. They come at discounted prices, thanks to Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023. Scroll on to take a closer look at options.

Yellow Chimes Choker Necklace for Women Handmade White Choker Necklace for Women and Girls
This choker necklace is available in white colour and made from shells. It is a handmade piece and one that is designed to elevate your beauty. Both girls and women can wear this with western attire to look chic and glamorous. Grab this one at 80% off. It indeed makes for a stunning piece of fashion accessory.

Yellow Chimes Choker Necklace for Women Handmade White Choker Necklace for Women and Girls.
4.2 (147)
80% off
254 1,249
Buy now

Shining Diva Fashion Stylish 18k Rose Gold Plated Double Crystal Butterfly Cubic Zirconia Chain Pendant Chain for Girls (Golden, 10725np)
This 18k rose gold-plated butterfly pendant piece looks dainty and charming. It is free from nickel and lead and hence won't trigger any allergic reactions. It makes for an ideal gifting option. You can also gift this to your loved ones. Available at 90% discount, this one is too good to miss out on. Elevate your style today with this fashion accessory.

Shining Diva Fashion Latest Multilayer Non Precious Base Metal Cubic Zirconia Golden Western Neckpiece Neck Chain Necklace for Women (12249np)
3.4 (240)
88% off
179 1,499
Buy now

Shining Diva Fashion Latest Multilayer Western Neckpiece Neck Chain Necklace for Women and Girls, Golden (12245np)
This multilayer western neckpiece is made from premium quality alloy material. It is rust resistant and the shine of this fashion accessory will stay intact for many years. This is something that you can easily wear daily to office o. It will enhance your style and how. Grab this at 87% off.

Shining Diva Fashion Latest Multilayer Western Neckpiece Neck Chain Necklace for Women and Girls, Golden (12245np)
3.6 (301)
87% off
189 1,499
Buy now

YouBella Jewellery Silver Plated Rainbow Best Friends Necklace Chain for Girls and Women (Multi-Color) (YBNK_50163)
Give your best friend this stunning piece and she will be delighted beyond words. This one is a silver plated necklace chain and is something that both girls and women can wear. It is made from good quality material. So, you don't have to worry about any allergic reaction bothering you in future. Get this at 80% off.

YouBella Jewellery Silver Plated Rainbow Best Friends Necklace Chain for Girls and Women (Multi-Color) (YBNK_50163)
3.7 (190)
80% off
197 999
Buy now

Mahi Rose Gold Plated Dual Heart Pendant with chain for Mom with White Crystal Stones PS1101698Z
This gold plated dual heart pendant is designed for mothers out there. You can give it to her on any occasion or even without it to bring a wide smile on her face. It is made from alloy material and the gem used is crystal. Get 89% off on this one right away. It looks stunning indeed.

Mahi Rose Gold Plated Dual Heart Pendant with chain for Mom with White Crystal Stones PS1101698Z
3.8 (929)
89% off
129 1,199
Buy now

Price of jewellery at a glance:

JewelleryPrices
Mahi Rose Gold Plated Dual Heart Pendant with chain 1,199
YouBella Jewellery Silver Plated Rainbow Best Friends Necklace Chain 999
Shining Diva Fashion Latest Multilayer Western Neckpiece Neck Chain 1,499
Shining Diva Fashion Stylish 18k Rose Gold Plated Double Crystal Butterfly Cubic Zirconia Chain 1,999
Yellow Chimes Choker Necklace 1,249

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular orderofpriority.

