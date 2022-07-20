Story Saved
New Delhi 36oCC
Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
New Delhi 36oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon sale: Get as much as 81% off on women's garments

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jul 20, 2022 19:52 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Shorts are both a casual wear as well as sports wear. Hence, investing in them from time to time is a sensible thing to do and now is a good time to do so as there are attractive discounts on them.  

product info
Shorts are both comfort wear as well as sports wear for women.

We may have a ton of clothes, but we always want more. Sometimes, if it happens to be utility-oriented clothes, then wear and tear ensures that we go in for new ones at regular intervals. Undergarments and regular wear t-shirts and shorts would definitely make it to the list. Among them, shorts are a popular wear that we invariably find ourselves in - be is as lounge wear at home, or gym wear or simply while chilling with friends. Why shorts? Well, for one, it is fuss-free, easily to manage, is very high on comfort and is the best option to stay cool in hot and humid weather.

While adults may or may not always be comfortable with the idea, your teenage daughter will definitely swear by it. Hence, it is wise option to keep looking out of good options available online or offline. The thing about online is that one can avail of attractive discounts every now and then as is currently possible on Amazon. If you are lucky, you can get as much as 81% of shorts for women.

We have put together a list which we think you find rather useful. Do take a look and thank us later.

Chkokko Double Layered Sports Shorts for Women

This is a smart choice for women who are into any kind of sports action. Whether you are into gymming, like running or are a workout fanatic, this pair of double layered shorts is for you. Though it is a loose fit garment, it is designed with compression inner layer and loose outer layer, effectively prevents you against accidental exposure during exercise. This is two-in-one shorts that makes you can enjoy sports without worries. This has an 81% off.

cellpic
CHKOKKO Double Layered Sports Gym Workout Running Shorts for Women Black M
81% off
449 2,330
Buy now

Stars and You Women's & Girl's Regular Shorts

This pair of regular shorts is all every girl wants to live in thanks to its comfort to loose fit. It is ideal as casual or sports wear. This pair of shorts is available in two other colours other than black - purple and magenta. It runs up to the middle thigh and hence is rather modest in design. It has a drawstring closure with an elastic band. With a pocket on either side, it is an ideal daily-wear pair of shorts. This comes with a 47% discount.

cellpic
Stars And you soft, comfortable 100% cotton, printed and plain shorts for girls and women(Medium, Black)
47% off
320 600
Buy now

Covertkart Women's & Girl's Cycling Shorts

This is an attractive pair of bicycle shorts that every girl will love. While it is a regular fit garment, it takes the shape of a woman's body and looks rather flattering. It is made using a combination of 92% cotton with 8% spandex and, hence, strikes a perfect balance between lightness and an ability to stretch. It is ideal for cycling, yoga, walking, sports or simply relaxing around the house. It is available with a 73% off.

cellpic
COVETKART Women's & Girl's Cycling Shorts (Cycling short-Black-M_Black_Medium)
87% off
125 999
Buy now

Cultsport Supersoft Solid Shorts

This sporty pair of shorts is available in two different shares of black and grey each. This regular fit shorts is ideal for all kinds of sporting activity such as running, jogging, workouts and more. Some might find it a little uncomfortable as it a bit short compared to regular shorts. But if you can carry it off, then nothing like it. It is super soft to touch and is made of a fabric which is 95% cotton with 5% spandex. There is a 50% off on it.

cellpic
CULTSPORT Women's Cotton Solid Regular Fit Supersoft Leisure Shorts (Lite Grey Melange) (M)
50% off
700 1,399
Buy now

LVN - Cotton Lycra Shorts with Lace Trim Cycling Shorts

This is yet another attractive option for cycling shorts. Apart from the regular features, what makes this very pretty to you at is the the layer of black lace at its rim. It has an elastic closure and is made from a cotton blend. This makes is a stretchy garment, ideal for all kinds of exercise, be it running, cycling, jogging or workouts. You can fetch it for a discount of 79%.

cellpic
LVN - Redefining Fashion Women's/Girl's Polyester Lycra Shorts with Lace Trim Cycling Shorts Black
79% off
209 999
Buy now

Price of shorts for women at a glance:

ProductPrice
Chkokko Double Layered Sports Shorts for Women 2,330.00
Stars and You Women's & Girl's Regular Shorts 600.00
Covertkart Women's & Girl's Cycling Shorts 699.00
Cultsport Supersoft Solid Shorts 1,399.00
LVN - Cotton Lycra Shorts with Lace Trim Cycling Shorts 999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Laptops under 90,000: The ultimate buyer’s guide
Gaming phones under 12,000 in India: Buying guide
Best telescopes in India in 2022 give clear images, are easy to use
Amazon sale: A whopping 50% discount awaits you on choicest smart TVs
Hair packs for hair fall: Best ones strengthen hair and stimulate roots 
fashion FOR LESS