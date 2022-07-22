Amazon sale: Go grab sandals and slippers as some have offs of up to 78%   

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Rainy season is all about monsoon beauty - the green cover comes alive as leaves are washed clean and free of dust. The weather is good as temperature comes down. However, in India rains also means water puddles and mud and slush on roads. If you happen to be in a job and have to step out of home, then any kind leather or canvas shoes is going to make matters worse. It is then that one think of rubber slippers and sandals. These are fuss-free and easy to manage and dry fast.
If you are keen on picking up something, then Amazon is a good place to look for them. Coming this weekend is its Prime Day sale, where there will be attractive discounts on the whole range of products including men's footwear. On sale are a whole range of footwear including slippers, flip flops, sandals and thong sandals or slippers etc. As a runup to the big days of sale, you can avail discounts of up to 78% on products.
We have curated a list which we think you can find very useful. Take a look at it.
BUCIK Synthetic Leather Slip On Slippers
This pair of slippers is an easy choice in the monsoon months for the convenience it affords. You can use it as an outdoor slipper, for walking around and as casual wear. Its sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate and it has a pull-on closure. It is a shoe of medium width. It's upper material is made of synthetic leather. This has a 78% discount as part of an ongoing sale.
Sparx Men's Flip-Flops and House Slippers
This pair of flipflop is ideal as house slippers. It is available in a number of different colours and designs including yellow, dark blue, sky blue, grey, black, red etc. It is meant for daily use and has been designed to last long. It has a slip on closure and is very easy to wear and walk around in. It has a decent 35% on it.
Bacca Bucci Men's BRAVO Outdoor Sandals
This pair of sandals is a popular design with men, particularly as a casual wear option. If you were to look around, you will notice men in markets, wearing these with pair of shorts. At cinema halls too, on a casual family outing, men will be seen in these sandals. This pair has a rubber sole and genuine leather on top and is meant as outdoor sandals. It is strong, durable and breathable. It is also very smart-looking. It is also skin-friendly with sweat-absorbing qualities. These sandals come with a 48% discount tag.
Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Clog
Crocs are popular for a reason - fuss-free and smart casuals - these words best define them. With a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate, it is meant to be durable. It's upper material is 100% thermoplastic material. With its buckle closure and medium shoe width, it is wonderful option for a smart casual. It is available in a bunch of attractive colours including yellow and pink and has a discount of 55% as part of the current sale.
Drunken Slipper for Men and Women Flip Flops
This is typically not a casual slipper but is meant more as a bedside flipflop option. It is ideal as a winter carpet slippers, especially to be used in bedrooms. But because there is an impressive 57% off of it now, it is worth considering. It has a rubber sole and comes with a slip on closure. It has a medium shoe width. With its flat foot design, it completely relaxes your feet and gives all-day comfort. It has a non-slip quality and is moisture-wicking too.
Bucik Synthetic Leather Slip-On Sandal for Men
In rainy weather, you certainly dont want to bring out your leather shoes. It is then that a formal pair of sandals made of synthetic material comes in real handy. This sandal has a semi formal look and can definitely be worn to office, parties and weddings. While its sole id polyvinyl chloride, its upper material is made of synthetic material. It has a slip-on closure while it has a medium shoe width. It has a 72% discount on it.
|Product
|Price
|BUCIK Synthetic Leather Slip On Slippers
|₹3,199.00
|Sparx Men's Flip-Flops and House Slippers
|₹374.00
|Bacca Bucci Men's BRAVO Outdoor Sandals
|₹2,499.00
|Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Clog
|₹3,495.00
|Drunken Slipper for Men and Women Flip Flops
|₹699.00
|Bucik Synthetic Leather Slip-On Sandal for Men
|₹2,299.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.