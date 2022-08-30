Amazon sale on handbags: Get as much as 82% off on select items

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Handbags come in varying shapes and sizes and each of them help round off the look in style. It is almost as if it is part of attire and no look is complete without it. Whether one is going to a salon, workplace or college, every woman needs a stylish-looking handbag to carry all her belongings. So, it is both a fashion and utility accessory that women, irrespective of age, love to have a collection of. One should have an eclectic mix of different types of bags like satchel bag, hobo bag, tote bag and so on. Because every occasion demands a certain kind of bag to complement the look. The best part is now is the time when you can indulge in handbags shopping, as Amazon is offering up to 82% off on handbags.
Grab the chance and shop to your heart's content. Since the options are many and we didn’t want you to miss out on some chic statement wear, we decided to curate a list for you. Below you will find our options that you may just love. Scroll down to take a look.
Bellissa Women's Checked Printed Artificial Leather Satchel Bag
This satchel bag made of leather is made of polyurethane material. It comes with a zipper and an adjustable strap. There are four pockets in this one and the material used in the inside of the bag is linen. Available in many striking colour options and at 69% off, this bag will make for a worthy addition in your collection. It is spacious, lightweight and a great accessory to round off one’s look.
Fostelo Women's Style Diva Handbag
This handbag for women is stylish and super attractive. It has a modern style and is comfortable to carry. It is made of polyurethane material and has a zipper closure type. There are two spacious pockets in this one and one pocket with a zipper at the back. It is available in cool colour options like tan, blue and red that will complement well with most Indian and western attire. You can fetch a whopping 82% off on this bag.
ADISA Women's Shoulder Bag
If you’re looking for a handbag that can go well with formal outfits, then this bag is something that will definitely catch your attention. A chic shoulder bag with roomy compartments and pockets, you can stuff in a lot in this one. Easy to carry and durable, this bag will be your companion for years to come. It is available in riveting colours like green, off white and black. Get 69% off on it.
AYSIS Hobo Bags
Want a hobo bag in faux leather? Well, this one will fit the bill. It is a large bag that offers a great space to keep all essentials. You can carry it to the workplace, college, casual brunch dates and holidays. There are pockets and two compartments in this one that will make it easy for the user to segregate things effectively. Besides, it is available at a discount of 70% off on it.
YOYOWING Synthetic Leather Small Shoulder Bag
Petite and chic, these are the two words that can best describe this small shoulder bag. It is made of faux leather and is super lightweight. Carrying this one would be darn easy. It is best to round off the look with this bag when going for casual parties, clubbing, romantic dates and so on. Available in many colour options, there is a good discount of 60% on it.
