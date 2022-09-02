Amazon sale on t-shirts for women: Avail up to 78% off By Shreya Garg

Published on Sep 02, 2022





T-shirts for women are a cool, everyday staple.

T-shirts for women are a perfect daily wear option. Simple, cool and fuss-free, a variety of t-shirts in one's wardrobe is the key to keep it comfortable, stylish and at the same time minimalistic. Within this category, you must have an eclectic collection in terms of style, cut, colours, print and more. While a baggy, oversized t-shirt makes for a great pick to spend a relaxed Sunday, a tie dye t-shirt is a cool way to keep the look cool and trendy. The good news is Amazon is offering discounts on t-shirts. You must capitalise on this opportunity and make room in your wardrobe for some more exciting options. To help you with quick selection, we have bunched together a few garments that women will love. They all are available in many colours variants and are comfortable like anything. Scroll down to take a look at our sartorial picks. Happy shopping!



ECOLINE Clothing Eco-Friendly V Neck Half Sleeve T-Shirt

This V-neck t-shirt for women is made from 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled polyester. A simple garment, this one is perfect to wear when indulging in sports activities. The fabric has antimicrobial properties that keep odour at bay. Get 36% off on this one. Besides, it is also available in a slew of solid colours. It is definitely a must buy.

Veirdo Women T-Shirt

This pack of three t-shirts for women is available at a discount of 78%. Made from superior quality fabric, this one is soft to touch and comfortable to wear too. All the t-shirts have a round neck and half sleeves. While on two of them, you will find a pattern, the other one is available in a solid purple colour. Perfect for daily wear, you will feel at ease in these tees and not feel like trading them with any other garment.

JUNEBERRY® Tie Dye Regular Fit Half Sleeves T-Shirts for Women/Girls

A tie dye t-shirt is always a welcome addition to one's wardrobe. This one comes infused with bright colours like blue, orange and white. The slogan written on the front of the t-shirt says ‘Good vibes’. You’re lucky, because this one is available at a discount of 70%. It is made from cotton fabric and is super comfortable. Try this one for sure.

FUNDAY FASHION Oversized Printed T Shirt/Women Boyfriend Tshirt

A baggy t-shirt on a weekend is all one wants to unwind, relax and be at ease. This boyfriend t-shirt is the perfect pick and is super roomy and comfortable. Made from cotton blend fabric, this one is skin-friendly and soft to touch. You can find many colour variants and print options in this garment. Besides, it is available at 64% off.

VIMAL JONNEY Round Neck Regular Fit Half Sleeve Women T-Shirt

This round neck t-shirt for women is made from cotton fabric and screams comfort. The garment features the brand's name at the front and a nice abstract print all over it. There are two colours available in this one. There's a 68% discount on this one. It is slightly oversized and that makes it an ever more appealing option. It is a must buy.

Price of t-shirts for women at a glance:

T-shirts for women Price ECOLINE Clothing Eco-Friendly V Neck Half Sleeve T-Shirt ₹ 799.00 Veirdo Women T-Shirt ₹ 1,199.00 JUNEBERRY® Tie Dye Regular Fit Half Sleeves T-Shirts for Women/Girls ₹ 341.05 - ₹ 399.00 FUNDAY FASHION Oversized Printed Loose T Shirt/Women Boyfriend Tshirt ₹ 1,099.00 VIMAL JONNEY Round Neck Regular Fit Half Sleeve Women T-Shirt ₹ 2,997.00