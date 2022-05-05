Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon summer sale 2022: Avail up to 83% off on running shoes for women 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 06, 2022 11:30 IST

Summary:

A good pair of running shoes for women can make a huge difference. It's the best time to invest in them as Amazon is offering heavy discounts. 

Running shoes for women should be comfortable and have decent cushioning.

Are you making the mistake of wearing your regular pair of sneakers when heading out for a run or jog. Then it's time you stopped doing that. There are shoes available online which are designed for running purpose. Wearing them you will see the comfort factor go up by several notches. The amazing cushioning, impeccable design, durability factor, among a host of other things, make running shoes the go-to comfortable footwear option.

If you've been looking to buy them for some time now, then now is the best time. Amazon's ongoing summer sale is offering good discount offers on these shoes too amid a host of other products and apparel. So, give your feet the comfort they deserve and invest in a decent and stylish-looking pair today. Your feet will thank you later. To help you with selection, we have shortlisted some of them for women in our list below. Scroll down to take a look.

Price of running shoes for women at a glance:

Running shoesPrice after discountPrice before discount
Skechers Women's Go Run Fast Sunset Beauty Road Shoe 2,299.00 5,999.00
Red Tape Women's Rlo056 Running Shoes 1,119.00 6,599.00
Puma Women's Better Foam Adore WN's Running Shoe 1,999.00 5,499.00
Adidas Women's Elate W Running Shoe 1,299.00 2,499.00

Skechers Shoe
This pair of running shoes for women are simply inviting, thanks to their comfort factor. It will facilitate you in your journey to achieve your workout goals, as these are lightweight and tailor made for running. Available in three colours, these can be your go-to footwear option.

Skechers womens Go Run Fast Sunset Beauty NAVY Road Running Shoe - 6 UK (128178-NVY)
62% off
Rs 2,299 Rs 5,999
Buy now

Red Tape Running Shoes
Lightweight and durable, running in this comfortable pair of shoes will be fun. You can run for a long distance without feeling any strain in your feet in these shoes. The cushioning and the design is such that it will help you in your goals to stay fit and go the extra mile.

Red Tape Women's RLO056 Purple Running Shoes-5 Kids UK (RLO0567)
82% off
Rs 1,202 Rs 6,599
Buy now

Puma Running Shoe
This pair of Puma running shoes has a sole made of rubber. It is easy to upkeep these shoes and are designed to provide you maximum comfort while running or jogging. It comes with decent cushioning to ensure your feet don’t feel any strain whatsoever.

Puma Women's Better Foam Adore WN's Nitro Blue-Metallic Silver Running Shoe-5 Kids UK (19533807)
64% off
Rs 1,999 Rs 5,499
Buy now

Adidas Running Shoe
This pair of running shoes from Adidas has a sole made of rubber. It is a comfortable pair, is durable and looks good too. You can run for a good distance in this pair without feeling any soreness in your feet. They say a good pair of running shoes is what makes all the difference; this can be your comfortable footwear option.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Avail attractive discounts on beauty products like skin whitening creams, balms
Amazon summer sale 2022: Avail up to 70% off on kitchen chimneys
Amazon summer sale 2022: As discounts galore, bring home LG, IFB, Hitachi ACs 
Amazon summer sale 2022: Get amazing discounts on tablets
Amazon summer sale 2022: Get huge discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi phones
fashion FOR LESS