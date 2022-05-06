Amazon summer sale 2022: Avail up to 83% off on running shoes for women 

Running shoes for women should be comfortable and have decent cushioning.

Are you making the mistake of wearing your regular pair of sneakers when heading out for a run or jog. Then it's time you stopped doing that. There are shoes available online which are designed for running purpose. Wearing them you will see the comfort factor go up by several notches. The amazing cushioning, impeccable design, durability factor, among a host of other things, make running shoes the go-to comfortable footwear option.



If you've been looking to buy them for some time now, then now is the best time. Amazon's ongoing summer sale is offering good discount offers on these shoes too amid a host of other products and apparel. So, give your feet the comfort they deserve and invest in a decent and stylish-looking pair today. Your feet will thank you later. To help you with selection, we have shortlisted some of them for women in our list below. Scroll down to take a look. Price of running shoes for women at a glance:

Running shoes Price after discount Price before discount Skechers Women's Go Run Fast Sunset Beauty Road Shoe ₹ 2,299.00 ₹ 5,999.00 Red Tape Women's Rlo056 Running Shoes ₹ 1,119.00 ₹ 6,599.00 Puma Women's Better Foam Adore WN's Running Shoe ₹ 1,999.00 ₹ 5,499.00 Adidas Women's Elate W Running Shoe ₹ 1,299.00 ₹ 2,499.00

Skechers Shoe

This pair of running shoes for women are simply inviting, thanks to their comfort factor. It will facilitate you in your journey to achieve your workout goals, as these are lightweight and tailor made for running. Available in three colours, these can be your go-to footwear option.

Red Tape Running Shoes

Lightweight and durable, running in this comfortable pair of shoes will be fun. You can run for a long distance without feeling any strain in your feet in these shoes. The cushioning and the design is such that it will help you in your goals to stay fit and go the extra mile.

Puma Running Shoe

This pair of Puma running shoes has a sole made of rubber. It is easy to upkeep these shoes and are designed to provide you maximum comfort while running or jogging. It comes with decent cushioning to ensure your feet don’t feel any strain whatsoever.

Adidas Running Shoe

This pair of running shoes from Adidas has a sole made of rubber. It is a comfortable pair, is durable and looks good too. You can run for a good distance in this pair without feeling any soreness in your feet. They say a good pair of running shoes is what makes all the difference; this can be your comfortable footwear option.