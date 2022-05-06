Story Saved
Friday, May 06, 2022
  Amazon summer sale 2022: Enjoy as much as 90% off on gold plated jewellery

Amazon summer sale 2022: Enjoy as much as 90% off on gold plated jewellery

  Published on May 06, 2022
  • Published on May 06, 2022 19:27 IST
Gold plated jewellery has a charming appeal to it. Log on to Amazon to grab heavy discounts. 

Gold plated jewellery makes for a versatile, everyday wear.

Not every piece of jewellery needs to be heavy, preserved for an important occasion and expensive. If you're looking for fuss-free, modern pieces of necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets, then we have a list of options curated for you. A modern woman of today needs dainty pieces of jewellery to round off her everyday look in style. Whether it is getting ready for a workplace, going for a casual outing, partying on a beach or meeting pals over brunch, gold-plated jewellery can serve as an excellent fashion accessory. Simple and elegant, gold plated accessories can amp up any look - whether it is traditional, modern, Indo-western and so on.

From celebrities to style enthusiasts, everyone seems to embracing gold-plated jewellery in their IG feeds and promotional outings. After navigating through an array of options, we have rounded up a few below which can be best described as minimalistic, statement wear pieces. Scroll down to take a look at our favourites. 

Price of gold-plated jewellery at a glance:

Gold plated jewelleryMRPPrice after discount
YouBella Stylish Trendy Multi Layer Jewellery Gold Plated Multi Strand Necklace  1,999.00  197.00
Zeneme Combo of Trendy Gold plated Hoop Earrings 2,499.00 251.00
GIVA 925 Sterling Silver 18k Gold Plated Zircon Charm Bracelet  3,598.00  1,889.10
YouBella Jewellery Gold Plated Pearl Studded Ring  1,599.00 197.00

YouBellaGold Plated Multi Strand Necklace
Stylish, modern, fuss-free, this stunning gold-plated multi strand necklace for women is just perfect for everyday wear. You can wear it with any attire - ethnic or modern - and it will go well with just about anything. A minimalistic, dainty piece of jewellery, it can spruce up your overall look effortlessly. The design of every strand of necklace is simple and elegant.

YouBella Jewellery Gold Plated Pearl Studded Ring for Women and Girls
88% off
Rs 197 Rs 1,599
Buy now

Zeneme Combo of Trendy Gold plated Hoop Earrings
This pack of three gold-plated hoop earrings is something women from all age-groups would want to introduce in their jewellery collection. Every pair of hoop earring is simply too attractive to resist. The design of each piece is elegant and charming. You can elevate the look of even a simplest outfit by teaming these hoop earrings with your dress.

Zeneme Combo of Trendy Gold plated Hoop Earrings Jewellery for Women and Girls
90% off
Rs 251 Rs 2,499
Buy now

GIVA 925 Sterling Silver 18k Gold Plated Bracelet
This alluring bracelet is made of 925 stamped sterling silver plated with 18k gold. It is adorned with AAA+ Zircon which simply adds to the charm of this dainty piece. A versatile wear, you can wear it with all kinds of attire. It will surely uplift the overall look without fail. Besides, it comes with a certificate of authenticity.

GIVA 925 Sterling Silver 18k Gold Plated Zircon Charm Bracelet , Adjustable| Gifts for Women & Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp
47% off
Rs 1,889.1 Rs 3,598
Buy now

YouBella Jewellery Gold Plated Pearl Studded Ring
This gold plated, pearl studded ring is super stylish and a statement wear. It has a unique appeal to it and will go well with every ethnic attire. It comes with a high quality polish and long-lasting finish. Free from nickel and lead, it is skin-friendly and comfortable to wear.

YouBella Jewellery Gold Plated Pearl Studded Ring for Women and Girls
88% off
Rs 197 Rs 1,599
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

