Amazon summer sale 2022: Go for comfy men's trunks available at low price    

It is always a good time to buy everyday clothes as they undergo wear and tear much more than the clothes one wears when stepping out. Men's trunk is one such garment. Whatever the season, trunks are always in demand. In summer season, they should be made of breathable fabric so that one does not get summer rash.

Amazon is currently hosting its summer sale where, among many items on sale, are clothes too. You can get as much as 35% off of men's trunks. All of them come in stretchy and organic (like cotton) fabric and can be worn all the year around but are particularly comfortable in summers.

Many of the products listed here are from established brands such as Jockey. What's more is that these trunks are available in various combinations such as pack of two, three or more. We have curated a list for your perusal. Do take a look.

XYXX Men's Modal Trunks

This trunk is available in various packs but for this discussion we have taken the pack of three into consideration. The sizes start from small and go up to 2XL. The fabric is a combination of 92% Tencel modal (a kind of fibre extracted from naturally grown beech wood) and 8% elastane. It is claimed that this fabric is three times softer and 50% more moisture absorbent than regular cotton. It is so made to not leave marks on the body and comes with an anti-roll, microfibre waistband. Its anti-microbial finish prevents rashes and odours.