Amazon summer sale 2022: Go for comfy men's trunks available at low price    

It is always a good time to buy everyday clothes as they undergo wear and tear much more than the clothes one wears when stepping out. Men's trunk is one such garment. Whatever the season, trunks are always in demand. In summer season, they should be made of breathable fabric so that one does not get summer rash.
Amazon is currently hosting its summer sale where, among many items on sale, are clothes too. You can get as much as 35% off of men's trunks. All of them come in stretchy and organic (like cotton) fabric and can be worn all the year around but are particularly comfortable in summers.
Many of the products listed here are from established brands such as Jockey. What's more is that these trunks are available in various combinations such as pack of two, three or more. We have curated a list for your perusal. Do take a look.
XYXX Men's Modal Trunks
This trunk is available in various packs but for this discussion we have taken the pack of three into consideration. The sizes start from small and go up to 2XL. The fabric is a combination of 92% Tencel modal (a kind of fibre extracted from naturally grown beech wood) and 8% elastane. It is claimed that this fabric is three times softer and 50% more moisture absorbent than regular cotton. It is so made to not leave marks on the body and comes with an anti-roll, microfibre waistband. Its anti-microbial finish prevents rashes and odours.
FREECULTR Men's Spandex Trunks
This trunk too is available in a vast number of combinations but for this discussion, we have considered the pack of two. The sizes start from XS and go up to 2XL. It is made from 93% micro-modal and 7% elastane. This underwear is made from 100% organic fabric that soaks and wicks moisture. It is also made from chemical-free yarn and dyes. Using anti-bacterial technology, it leaves no scope for sweat and germs' accumulation.
Jockey Mens Stretch Solid Briefs
This trunk from Jockey is available in a vast number of colours. Unlike the previous two products listed, it is available in a single pack. The sizes begin from small and go up to XL. It has been made from combed cotton rib fabric, with an ultra soft and durable exposed waistband. It has been engineered to prevent ride up (gradually work or move upwards out of its proper position). It comes with double layered contoured pouch and is label free to ensure all-day comfort.
Levi's Men's Cotton Trunk
This trunk from Levi's is available in many combinations but for this discussion, we have considered the pack of two. Its size begins from small and goes up to XL. It has been made using 95% cotton with 5% lycra for a snug fit. It comes in shorter length for a contemporary fit and no ride ups. This pair of trunks has been engineered using micro nylon elastic waistband for unrestricted comfort.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.