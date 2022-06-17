Story Saved
Friday, Jun 17, 2022
  Amazon wardrobe refresh sale: Get as much as 82% off on sports t-shirt for men

Amazon wardrobe refresh sale: Get as much as 82% off on sports t-shirt for men

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  Published on Jun 17, 2022 18:09 IST
Sports t-shirt for men with lightweight and breathable fabric can now be bought at an amazing discount. 

Sports t-shirt for men should absorb sweat and moisture really fast.

To give one's best at every workout session of yoga, pilate or gym, it is important that the clothing one opts for is comfortable and has moisture wicking abilities. One should look for lightweight and breathable fabric that dries really fast and keeps body odour at bay. Investing in sports t-shirt for men has many upsides. It keeps one dry and fresh for long durations, facilitates ease of movement, is skin-friendly and makes for an attractive athleisure wear. It also keeps odour-causing microbes at bay, a relief for those who sweat a lot. 

If you have been on the lookout for this garment, then we have a bunch of them curated in the list below. The best part is all of them come at a discounted price, thanks to Amazon's wardrobe refresh sale. Make the most of this sale and truly upgrade your wardrobe with amazing garments. Scroll down to take a look at our options. 

Truerevo Sports Tank Top Vest

This sports tank top vest has a regular fit. Its fabric is lightweight, thin and dries super fast. A perfect sportswear, its fabric has an antibacterial and anti-stink qualities that prevents body odour and keeps one feeling dry and fresh for long durations. A sleeveless garment, it will be an absolute delight carry out different workouts in this vest. You will feel comfortable and will be able to perform every movement with ease.

TRUEREVO Men's Light Weight Dryfit Sports Tank Top Vest with Reflective Details for Running, Gym & Training (Navy, Small)
549 749
Buy now

Chkokko Sports T-Shirt

This sports t-shirt for men has a regular fit and is made from comfortable and stretchy polyester fabric. It has a polo neck and short sleeves. An ideal garment to wear while working out or performing any activity, one will feel dry and fresh for long durations. Whether you want to sweat it out in gym or do pilates, opt for this one, as it has a skin-friendly fabric and keeps body odour at bay.

CHKOKKO Men's Solid Regular Fit Sports T-Shirt Indigo Size S
299 1,660
Buy now

Uzarus Gym Sports T-Shirt

This sports t-shirt has a regular fit and is made from polyester fabric that feels soft and breathable. The advanced rapid dry technology enhances the ability of the fabric to absorb sweat really fast. It also keeps odour-causing microbes at bay and ensures one feels dry and fresh. Besides, it has an amazing fit and is also available in colour options.

UZARUS Men's Gym Sports Half Sleeves Regular Fit T-Shirt (XXL, Wine)
378.65 1,499
Buy now

Inkholic Sports Jersey

This sports jersey is made of 100% dry fit, dot knit polyester. Its fabric dries quickly and is hence skin-friendly. Available in regular fit and many colour options, men will love wearing this garment for the amazing comfort it provides. You can also machine wash this garment. It has a smart appeal to it and makes for an attractive wear.

Inkholic Printed Sublimation Sports Jersey | Round Neck | Regular fit | Active wear (Dark Blue, Small) ML13
399 599
Buy now

Campus Sutra Polo Neck Black Sports T-Shirt

This regular fit sports t-shirt is a dry fit garment. Made from 100% polyester fabric, it has a stretchy material and is both soft and comfortable. You can do every workout like yoga, pilates, running etc in this garment with ease. It can be washed gently and has a polo neck. Besides, it is available in a stunning black colour that will look attractive and smart.

Campus Sutra Ombre Men Polo Neck Black Sports T-Shirt(AZCJ20_JRFSEAM_M_PLN_BLGR_AZ_L)
419 1,099
Buy now

Price of best sports t-shirt for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
TRUEREVO Men's Dry fit Sports Tank Top Vest 549.00
CHKOKKO Men's Solid Regular Fit Sports T-Shirt 299.00
UZARUS Men's Gym Sports Regular Fit T-Shirt 378.65
Inkholic Printed Sports Jersey 399.00
Campus Sutra Ombre Men Polo T-Shirt 419.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

