Friday, Jun 17, 2022
  fashion
  Amazon wardrobe refresh sale: Get up to 60% off on Indian wear for girls 

Amazon wardrobe refresh sale: Get up to 60% off on Indian wear for girls 

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  Published on Jun 17, 2022 16:39 IST
Girls always manage to look stylish and cute in Indian wear. Check out our top picks that come at a discounted price.

Indian wear makes for a nice attire option for little girls.

Every girl loves to wear Indian dresses. Given the variety available in Indian wear, there's a lot of room to experiment with different styles. From salwar suit set, kurtis to suit set, there are many pretty outfits available online. The best part is most of them can be worn all year round. If you have been looking for some nice options in the Indian wear category for girls, then this is the time to buy a bunch of them. You can avail a good percentage of discount on traditional dresses for girls on Amazon as part of its wardrobe refresh sale.

We sifted through an array of options to pick out the best ones for you. Below you will find a list of them that we have curated just for you. They come in pretty colours, graceful designs, skin-friendly fabric and much more. To take a closer look at them, scroll down.

Zemyra Kurta

This kurta has a regular fit and comes with three quarter sleeves. It has a round neck and comes in a pretty pink colour. The fabric of this lovely attire is premium quality cotton fabric that is skin-friendly and comfortable to wear. There are colour options available in this garment. A simple and elegant kurta, it will make for a nice addition to girls' wardrobe.

Zemyra Girl's Cotton Kurta (ZKSS20K10_Pink_2-3 yrs)
504 1,499
Bitiya By Bhama Kurta Sets

A easy-breezy kurta set for girls, it is available in green colour. It is comfortable to wear and is suitable to wear on most occasions like festive functions, parties, weddings and more. It looks stylish and fashionable. A statement wear, you must introduce this attire in your daughter's wardrobe for her to put her best fashion foot forward. You will fetch a lot of compliments in this outfit.

Bitiya by Bhama Kurta Set for girls
974 2,599
Saka Designs Dhoti Kurta 

This dhoti kurta set for girls is bright, colourful and a versatile wear. It has a regular fit and is made from a high-quality fabric that is skin-friendly, comfortable and breathable. A stylish Indian wear, it comes in pink and blue colours that will complement every skin tone. You must include this in your wardrobe to elevate your girls' sense of style. 

Saka Designs Readymade Fusia and Blue Dhoti Kurta Ethnic Wear Dress for Girls - (4-5 Years)
1,399 1,999
Biba Salwar Suit Sets

This salwar suit set has a straight fit and is made of synthetic material. It is bright, attractive, vibrant and a dainty attire. You will find some beautiful floral print on the choli and there's flare in the lehenga. It looks enriching on girls and has a charming appeal to it. Besides, it is easy to wear and also supremely comfortable.

BIBA Polyester Girls' Salwar Suit Sets (KW4042_Champagne White_11)
2,308 3,999
Aarika Kurti Legging Set

Girls will love this kurti legging set. A simple and graceful attire, it can be worn as a daily wear and even be donned on festive occasions. It has a regular fit and is made of pure cotton fabric. It comes with three fourth sleeves and is available in a few colour variants also. This one too is a comfortable garment set that one can wear all year round.

Aarika Girls Black-Red Colour Pure Cotton Kurti legging set
999 2,499
Price of best indian wear for girls at a glance:

ProductPrice
Zemyra Girl's Cotton Kurta 504.00
Bitiya By Bhama Girl's Kurta Sets 974.00
Saka Designs Rani Pink & Blue Dhoti Kurta for Girls 1,399.00
BIBA Girls Girls' Salwar Suit Sets 1,979.00 - 2,308.00
Aarika girls Kurti Legging Set 474.00 - 999.00

