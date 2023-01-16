American Tourister trolley bags are sturdy and lightweight

A trolley bag is an absolute utility accessory that one must have in good numbers. They must be sturdy, durable and look trendy too. The material it is made from, the case covering it has, the number of compartments, how spacious the bag is and the overall look of the bag are important considerations one must factor in.

American Tourister is one such brand that is known for its top notch quality and durable trolley bags. They are lightweight, modern in appearance and very convenient to carry. We have rounded up some of the bags from the brand in our list below. Scroll on to take a look at them and add them to your cart. Most of the listed products come with TSA number lock features that help in keeping your bag safe and secure.



American Tourister - MAJORIS SP 70CM Check-in Suitcase ( Medium Size ) WINBERY

This trolley bag from American Tourister is a medium-sized bag. It comes in stunning Winbery colour. The outer material of the bag is made from polyester. Besides, it has a soft casing. The bag comes with TSA lock feature (a global security system which allows passengers to secure their luggage while allowing security officials to inspect the bags without causing damage).