American Tourister trolley bags are sturdy and lightweight

Summary:
A trolley bag is an absolute utility accessory that one must have in good numbers. They must be sturdy, durable and look trendy too. The material it is made from, the case covering it has, the number of compartments, how spacious the bag is and the overall look of the bag are important considerations one must factor in.
American Tourister is one such brand that is known for its top notch quality and durable trolley bags. They are lightweight, modern in appearance and very convenient to carry. We have rounded up some of the bags from the brand in our list below. Scroll on to take a look at them and add them to your cart. Most of the listed products come with TSA number lock features that help in keeping your bag safe and secure.
American Tourister - MAJORIS SP 70CM Check-in Suitcase ( Medium Size ) WINBERY
This trolley bag from American Tourister is a medium-sized bag. It comes in stunning Winbery colour. The outer material of the bag is made from polyester. Besides, it has a soft casing. The bag comes with TSA lock feature (a global security system which allows passengers to secure their luggage while allowing security officials to inspect the bags without causing damage).
AMERICAN TOURISTER VICWNZA Spinner 68 CM Check in LUGGEGE TSA Lock - Rose Gold
This trolley bag makes for a stylish and trendy accessory. It comes with double wheels that makes it super easy and convenient to lug around. The zippers are water repellent that guarantee extra protection. The good part is the bag comes with a three years international warranty. It comes in Rose Gold colour and has the provision of TSA lock feature as well.
Kamiliant by American Tourister KAM Kiza Polypropylene 55 cms Ruby Red Hardsided Cabin Luggage
This trolley bag’s outer material is made from polypropylene and it has a hard casing. It is available in stunning Ruby Red colour. The material is also water resistant. It has a carrying capacity of 35 liters and is a lightweight bag indeed. There are four wheels and one compartment in this one. It also comes with a number lock feature.
American Tourister Polycarbonate Hard 55 cms Luggage (LG1 (0) 22 001_Coral)
This trolley bag is available in Coral colour. It has a decent capacity of 50 l and is made from scratch and impact resistant material. It has four wheels. It comes with TSA lock feature and provides foolproof security during travel. A spacious bag, you can carry all your essentials in a seamless manner in this one.
American Tourister Bricklane+ Polycarbonate 68 cms Emerald Green Hardsided Check-in Luggage
This trolley bag’s outer material is made from polycarbonate. It has a hard casing and comes in Emerald Green colour. There is one big compartment in this one and has a feature of TSA lock. Also, there are four wheels. There is a 3 year manufacturer warranty in this one. Besides, it also makes for a trendy and modern utility accessory.
|Products
|Price
|American Tourister - MAJORIS SP 70CM Check-in Suitcase ( Medium Size ) WINBERY
|₹12,000
|AMERICAN TOURISTER VICWNZA Spinner 68 CM Check in LUGGEGE TSA Lock - Rose Gold
|₹9,800
|Kamiliant by American Tourister KAM Kiza Polypropylene 55 cms Ruby Red Hardsided Cabin Luggage
|₹6,285
|American Tourister Polycarbonate Hard 55 cms Luggage (LG1 (0) 22 001_Coral)
|₹4,400
|American Tourister Bricklane+ Polycarbonate 68 cms Emerald Green Hardsided Check-in Luggage
|₹9,800
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.