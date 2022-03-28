Ananya Panday aces minimalistic look in tie dye joggers

Garments that are comfortable and look stylish fit the bill to combat summer heat and look presentable. A tie dye jogger is one such garment that looks stylish and offers great comfort. Besides being a perfect loungewear, it can also be worn when going out for a brunch.

On Monday, actor Ananya Panday was spotted at an airport wearing these joggers. She kept the look minimalistic and her attire exuded a comfy feel. Tie dye prints have been in vogue too for quite some time, thanks to their easy-breezy vibe.

Unlike regular joggers, this garment is available is a number of attractive colours. Very often they have white juxtaposed with bright colours like deep blue, orange, purple etc. As these usually come in stretch fabric, they are very comfortable to wear. Thanks to their elastic waistbands, the closure type too is easy on the skin. Many come with drawstrings.

While it is ideal to pair them with sneakers, you can get creative and pair them with slides, flat sandals, mocassins as well. As loungewear, they can be worn for casual outings like movie dates and shopping sprees.

This pair of tie dye jogger pants has a relaxed fit, allowing one to be at ease and comfortable at all times. Made from 90% cotton fabric and 10% elastane, its fabric is stretchy and of premium quality. It is high waist and comes with pockets. A stylish wear, it has an elastic waistband that comes with drawstrings. Besides, it can be hand washed and is available in many lovely hues.

This pair of joggers comes as a regular fit garment. Made from premium quality fabric, this bottomwear has zipper pockets at knee level. It comes with an elastic waistband with adjustable drawstrings. It should be machine washed in cold water. Besides, it comes in a slew of striking hues.

This pair of joggers has a regular fit styling. It is made from cotton twill fabric and is ankle length. A mid-rise bottomwear, this tie-dye jogger pant has a sporty feel to it. An easy-to-wear and comfortable apparel, it can be machine washed.

This pair of slim fit multicoloured joggers is made of 100% cotton fabric and is comfortable to wear. This apparel has been stitched to perfection and is high on comfort. Besides, it can be machine washed.

This pair of regular fit jogger pants is made of 100% cotton fabric and is comfortable to wear. The light maroon and white colours make for an interesting colour combination. Besides, it can be machine washed.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

