Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Fashion / Anusha Dandekar stuns in saree with ruffle borders, see more options on Amazon
fashion

Anusha Dandekar stuns in saree with ruffle borders, see more options on Amazon

Opt for saree with ruffle borders to jazz things up like Anusha Dandekar did on Thursday on Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's pre-wedding function. Check out options on Amazon. 
VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar turned heads on Thursday looking all glamorous in a yellow saree with ruffle on its borders. (Varinder Chawla)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

It is safe to say that saree is one of the eternal favourites of Indian women. Its been the go-to statement wear when one is in the mood to make a bold style statement and turn heads around. The grace and elegance of this apparel is unmatched. Over the years, there have been many worthwhile variations in the design of sarees and the way one can drape them around. Among them, saree with ruffles on borders is a popular pick. 

On Thursday, VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar gave everyone major style inspiration looking stunning in a yellow saree with ruffles on its border. She looked pretty and glamorous and rounded off the look with a dainty maang tikka. Amazon has a variety of such lovely sarees on its platform. To save you time and make selection easy for you, we have rounded off some of the sarees in our list below. All of them make great picks to wear on festive occasions and are supremely easy and comfortable to wear. So, scroll down and take a look at our top picks.1. JAY AMBEY FABRICS Ready To Wear Lycra Saree With Ruffle Border And Unstitched Blouse

RELATED STORIES

This saree with ruffle borders is one great pick to look one's best when attending a social gathering or festive function. Its fabric is lycra and it is comfortable to wear. It is available in many vibrant and classic hues and comes with an unstitched blouse piece. It is recommended you get the saree dry cleaned only.2. KAILANI Women's Soft Lycra Readymate Saree With Sequence Blouse Piece and Ruffle Border

This saree comes with a sequined blouse piece and is made of lycra fabric. It is available in many flattering colours and makes for an ideal wear when going to wedding functions or other such festive events. It is recommended to hand wash this apparel. 3. SHUBHKARi womens lycra sequence detailed semi ready to wear saree with ruffle border and unstitched blouse piece

This stunning yellow saree has ruffles on its borders and features beautiful sequin work as well. It comes with an unstitched blouse which again has sequin work to best complement with the saree. The fabric it is made from is lycra and it feels comfortable against skin. It is best recommended to hand wash this apparel. 4. Market Magic World Women's Lycra Ruffled Ready to Wear Saree Trending Festive Season Party Design Stylish Sequence Fancy Patch Lace Border with Blouse Piece

This gorgeous saree is made of lycra silk fabric and has ruffles on its borders. It comes with a matching blouse piece with sequin work on it. A lovely pick to wear on a festive occasion and family events, this saree helps one look effortlessly stylish and beautiful. It is a comfortable to wear and it is recommended to get it dry cleaned. You must also check out the range of vibrant colours this saree is available in. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
womens-wear-online
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP