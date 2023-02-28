Attractive-looking shirts with flattering fits: A buyer's guide

Have you been told that your fashion sense needs to be upgraded? Is the collection of shirts in your wardrobe too dull and similar? It’s time to change that. While we get that a lot of men out there have a liking for a certain kind of shirt, say solid coloured ones, but that doesn't reflect very well on your style quotient. Introducing stripe pattern shirts, floral prints or even bohemian print ones can do wonders for your fashion sense. They will not only jazz things up, but also let you explore and experiment different styles.

We have rounded up some shirts from different brands from Snapdeal and Amazon. The mix includes different prints and patterns. Some common qualities that stand out are comfort, durability and great fit types. Check out our selections and add them to your cart. We promise that you will get a lot of compliments for your look in them.



UrbanMark Men 100% Cotton Full Sleeves Regular Fit Printed Casual Shirt-White

This white shirt for men is made from 100% cotton fabric. It is a printed one and exudes charm. Men from different age groups will look lovely in this apparel. Available in a flattering fit, this one has full sleeves. It is perfect for summer wear, as it has a refreshing appeal. You must definitely introduce this one to your wardrobe.