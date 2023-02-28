Attractive-looking shirts with flattering fits: A buyer's guide

Summary:
Have you been told that your fashion sense needs to be upgraded? Is the collection of shirts in your wardrobe too dull and similar? It’s time to change that. While we get that a lot of men out there have a liking for a certain kind of shirt, say solid coloured ones, but that doesn't reflect very well on your style quotient. Introducing stripe pattern shirts, floral prints or even bohemian print ones can do wonders for your fashion sense. They will not only jazz things up, but also let you explore and experiment different styles.
We have rounded up some shirts from different brands from Snapdeal and Amazon. The mix includes different prints and patterns. Some common qualities that stand out are comfort, durability and great fit types. Check out our selections and add them to your cart. We promise that you will get a lot of compliments for your look in them.
UrbanMark Men 100% Cotton Full Sleeves Regular Fit Printed Casual Shirt-White
This white shirt for men is made from 100% cotton fabric. It is a printed one and exudes charm. Men from different age groups will look lovely in this apparel. Available in a flattering fit, this one has full sleeves. It is perfect for summer wear, as it has a refreshing appeal. You must definitely introduce this one to your wardrobe.
United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Fit Shirt
No matter how many crisp formal shirts men have in solid colour, there's always a room for more. This one from United Colors of Benetton is available in a slew of striking colour options. Made from cotton fabric, this one is available in slim fit. Men cutting across age groups must definitely introduce many shirts in different colour to their wardrobe. The quality of the fabric is top notch and the fit is also flattering indeed.
Arrow Men's Slim Fit Sports Beige Checked Shirt
Love checkered shirts? We love this one that is available in beige colour. It is available in slim fit and will look good on men with different body types. The quality of the fabric is durable. You can throw on this shirt when going for that important presentation to create a stellar impression. There’s also a chest pocket in this one.
|Product
|Price
|SHASAK Printed Shirt for Men. 100% Pure Cotton, Hand Block Print, Full Sleeves with Cuffs in Sky Blue Color with Floral Print in 8XL Size. (XXXXXXXX-Large)
|₹ 2,000
|United Colors of Benetton Men's Solid Slim Shirt (5NS04U008I902_Peach L)
|₹ 1,349
|Arrow Sports Men's Checkered Slim Beige Checked Shirt (ASZSH0255 39)
|₹ 1,179
|Urbanmark - White Cotton Slim Fit Men's Casual Shirt ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 777
|Urbanmark - Coral 100% Cotton Regular Fit Men's Casual Shirt ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 699
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.