Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Attractive-looking shirts with flattering fits: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Feb 28, 2023 18:21 IST
Summary:

Summer 2023 is almost here and it's time you amped your style quotient. Introduce shirts that have a refreshing appeal to them. For options, check out our list of favourites.

Shirts with good prints on them elevate the look.

Have you been told that your fashion sense needs to be upgraded? Is the collection of shirts in your wardrobe too dull and similar? It’s time to change that. While we get that a lot of men out there have a liking for a certain kind of shirt, say solid coloured ones, but that doesn't reflect very well on your style quotient. Introducing stripe pattern shirts, floral prints or even bohemian print ones can do wonders for your fashion sense. They will not only jazz things up, but also let you explore and experiment different styles.

We have rounded up some shirts from different brands from Snapdeal and Amazon. The mix includes different prints and patterns. Some common qualities that stand out are comfort, durability and great fit types. Check out our selections and add them to your cart. We promise that you will get a lot of compliments for your look in them.

UrbanMark Men 100% Cotton Full Sleeves Regular Fit Printed Casual Shirt-White
This white shirt for men is made from 100% cotton fabric. It is a printed one and exudes charm. Men from different age groups will look lovely in this apparel. Available in a flattering fit, this one has full sleeves. It is perfect for summer wear, as it has a refreshing appeal. You must definitely introduce this one to your wardrobe.

Urbanmark - White Cotton Slim Fit Men's Casual Shirt ( Pack Of 1 )
UrbanMark Men 100% Cotton Full Sleeves Regular Fit Striped Casual Shirt-Coral & White
Smart and chic, this shirt with Coral vertical stripes on it makes for a great sartorial option. It is made from 100% cotton fabric that is both soft and breathable. It has a flattering fit and will look good on men from varying age groups. It has full sleeves. Men can wear this to the workplace, when holidaying or when heading out with pals for a brunch date to look stylish.

Urbanmark - Coral 100% Cotton Regular Fit Men's Casual Shirt ( Pack Of 1 )
SHASAK Printed Shirt for Men
Looking for a printed shirt that can elevate your style effortlessly? Well, this one makes for a stylish pick indeed. Made from 100% cotton fabric, the print that you see on it is made from hand block printing technique. It comes in a regular fit and looks lovely. It features floral print and is available in striking blue colour. Men will look great in this one and the pictures in this shirt will also come out to be great.

SHASAK Printed Shirt for Men. 100% Pure Cotton, Hand Block Print, Full Sleeves with Cuffs in Sky Blue Color with Floral Print in 8XL Size. (XXXXXXXX-Large)
United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Fit Shirt
No matter how many crisp formal shirts men have in solid colour, there's always a room for more. This one from United Colors of Benetton is available in a slew of striking colour options. Made from cotton fabric, this one is available in slim fit. Men cutting across age groups must definitely introduce many shirts in different colour to their wardrobe. The quality of the fabric is top notch and the fit is also flattering indeed.

United Colors of Benetton Men's Solid Slim Shirt (5NS04U008I902_Peach L)
3.7 (92)
Arrow Men's Slim Fit Sports Beige Checked Shirt
Love checkered shirts? We love this one that is available in beige colour. It is available in slim fit and will look good on men with different body types. The quality of the fabric is durable. You can throw on this shirt when going for that important presentation to create a stellar impression. There’s also a chest pocket in this one.

Arrow Sports Men's Checkered Slim Beige Checked Shirt (ASZSH0255 39)
3.1 (9)
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Mens Wear
