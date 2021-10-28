Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Fashion / Avail discounts on best-loved men's winter wear collection on Amazon
fashion

Avail discounts on best-loved men's winter wear collection on Amazon

From hoodie jackets to sweatshirts, here is a selection of the most-favoured men's wear products on Amazon.
Check out the winter wear collection for men on Amazon.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 04:57 PM IST
By Nivedita Mishra

It is that time of the year when there is a slight nip in the air but it is still very pleasant. Sweatshirts and light jackets are what are best-suited for the season.

Amazon is offering great discounts on many products. Some products are a hot favourite among the users. Here's a list of the most-loved men's winter wear collection. 

1) Allen Solly Men's Sweatshirt

 

These sweatshirts come in 12 different colour combinations and are available in five different sizes. The price ranges from 649.00 - 1,298.00, depending on the buyer's selection.

RELATED STORIES

This regular fit best-seller is made of 100% cotton fabric. It has long sleeves with a round neck and is an ideal wear for mild winter.

Price: 649.00 - 1,298.00

2) WearIndia Men's & Women's Cotton Hooded Hoodies

 

This cotton hoodie jacket can be worn by both men and women. It has been bio-washed and pre-shrunk for minimum shrinkage. It comes in two colours - white and yellow.

Price: 638.00 - 749.00

3) Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Hooded Sweatshirt

 

This sleeveless hooded sweatshirt for men comes in 65% polyester and 35% cotton combination. It has a front open zipper with a solid pattern. It comes in eight different colours and combinations. Its price range varies from 579.00 - 644.00 depending on colour and size.

Price: 579.00 - 644.00

4) THE ARCHER Solid Men Hooded Neck with Mask T-Shirt

This regular fit long sleeve t-shirt comes in four different colours. With its unique design, it gives protection to the neck. It can also be rolled up and used as a mask. Its design is such that it is suitable for both party wear as well for the gym. Its price too varies depending on the colour and size.

Price: 330.00 - 338.00

5) Allen Solly Men's Jacket

 

This Allen Solly navy jacket is a no fuss one and has a classic fit. It comes in a regular fit and can be machine washed.

MRP: 2,799.00Deal of the Day: 1,409.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
men's wear winter wear
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Crocs footwear spell comfort and style, top favourites

Midi dresses: Western wear that will flatter your Indian figure, best picks

Affordable sunglasses to help men up their style game

These super chic pair of hoop earrings will go with every attire
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP