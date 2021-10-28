Avail discounts on best-loved men's winter wear collection on Amazon

It is that time of the year when there is a slight nip in the air but it is still very pleasant. Sweatshirts and light jackets are what are best-suited for the season.

Amazon is offering great discounts on many products. Some products are a hot favourite among the users. Here's a list of the most-loved men's winter wear collection.

1) Allen Solly Men's Sweatshirt

B07DPTZNB7

These sweatshirts come in 12 different colour combinations and are available in five different sizes. The price ranges from ₹649.00 - ₹1,298.00, depending on the buyer's selection.

This regular fit best-seller is made of 100% cotton fabric. It has long sleeves with a round neck and is an ideal wear for mild winter.

Price: ₹649.00 - ₹1,298.00

2) WearIndia Men's & Women's Cotton Hooded Hoodies

B08263CS7B

This cotton hoodie jacket can be worn by both men and women. It has been bio-washed and pre-shrunk for minimum shrinkage. It comes in two colours - white and yellow.

Price: ₹638.00 - ₹749.00

3) Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Hooded Sweatshirt

B07DNWBN73

This sleeveless hooded sweatshirt for men comes in 65% polyester and 35% cotton combination. It has a front open zipper with a solid pattern. It comes in eight different colours and combinations. Its price range varies from ₹579.00 - ₹644.00 depending on colour and size.

Price: ₹579.00 - ₹644.00

4) THE ARCHER Solid Men Hooded Neck with Mask T-Shirt

B07TT58XTF

This regular fit long sleeve t-shirt comes in four different colours. With its unique design, it gives protection to the neck. It can also be rolled up and used as a mask. Its design is such that it is suitable for both party wear as well for the gym. Its price too varies depending on the colour and size.

Price: ₹330.00 - ₹338.00

5) Allen Solly Men's Jacket

B07HDK8K7N

This Allen Solly navy jacket is a no fuss one and has a classic fit. It comes in a regular fit and can be machine washed.

MRP: ₹2,799.00

Deal of the Day: ₹1,409.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.