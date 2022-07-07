Story Saved
New Delhi 35oCC
Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
New Delhi 35oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Bags for girls: Get ones that delight you and are utilitarian too 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jul 07, 2022 13:09 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Bags for girls should serve twin purpose - they should look good and be strong and spacious. Check out some options here.

product info
Bags for girls offer much variety.

No look is complete without a fancy bag and no one knows this better than women. Be it a girl gang time out, regular office wear, a party or a family wedding, bags compliment the look like no other piece of fashion accessory. If you are a mother of a teenager, then you have enough reasons to stress about the unending number of bags your daughter picks up and how they are most likely to burst out of her closet. If you happen to be a pre-teen girl or a teenager, nothing is going to please you as much as having an array of bags.

Bags for girls, as a matter of fact for all women, are largely of two kinds - utilitarian and fancy. What if one can marry the two? Have bags that essentially serve the purpose of helping you carry your personal belongings but are so cool to look at that you can wear them anywhere and rock the party! That would be great! The good news is that there are many such options available.

If you are keen then Amazon is an amazing place to look for them. From backpacks to sling bags, you will be spoilt for choice. Take a look.

Alice Girls Bowknot Fashion Backpack

This charming pale pink backpack is what all young girls love. It is simple in design; is big enough to pack in a tablet, phone, purse, makeup essentials, umbrella, perfume, small water bottle and sanitizer; looks cool and is convenient to carry. So if your daughter is headed for work or college, this should be a natural choice of a bag. With some luck, she could even put in a book. It comes with a front pocket drawstring magnetic buckle that is anti-theft design and guarantees the safety of one's property. magnetically Buckle designed for easy opening and saves you time There is a zipper bag at the cover, which can hold cards, etc.

cellpic
Alice Girls Bowknot Fashion Backpack Cute Leather Backpack Mini Backpack Purse for Women Satchel School Bags Casual Travel Daypacks
72% off
449.99 1,599
Buy now

Bizanne Fashion Girl's Canvas College Bag (Blue)

This bag is a very attractive-looking bag. It is basically designed like a handbag but can be adapted to become a backpack as well. Its powder blue colour makes it cool yet glam accessory to sport and will display your rich taste in things. Its design is trendy yet simple and it has been manufactured by using strong material for daily usage. Its outer material is PU leather while the inner material is satin. It can comfortably hold an iPad, iPad Mini or a tablet and college or school books. It has a clasp closure.

cellpic
Bizanne Fashion Girl's Canvas Attractive College Bag (Blue)
77% off
469 1,999
Buy now

Lychee Bags Girl's Canvas Backpack

This canvas backpack is likely to be an absolute favourite of your daughter. Not only does it look spacious and solid, its design, choice of colour and fabric are also spot on. It is a great choice for travel and weekends and its soft Canvas print looks classic and trendy. Thanks to its polyester lining, it is perfect to store a laptop, iPad, water bottle and travel items. It has a single compartment and three pockets to store everyday things for office, travel, weekend and college. It has comfortable shoulder straps and comes with a zip/zipper closure.

cellpic
Lychee bags Girl's Canvas Backpack (Black)
57% off
809 1,899
Buy now

Adisa Women Girls Floral Print Round Sling Bag

A sling bag has its own charm; it makes the holder of the bag look feminine and smart-casual. This bag chosen for this discussion is powder blue and, if chosen, will speak of your refined sense of taste in things. It has a zip closure and has a metallic chain-designed strap. With its round design, it is quite a departure from regular bag designs. While it may or may not be a natural choice for college goers, it is definitely a great option for party goers - be it birthday, anniversary, office party, prom party and more.

cellpic
ADISA Women Girls Floral Print Round Sling Bag (SL5073-SKY_Sky Blue)
73% off
399 1,499
Buy now

Sanjis Enterprises Girl's Cartoon Character Crossbody Shoulder Hand Purse

This sling bag is meant more for your pre-teen daughter. With its Hello Kitty inspired sling bag comes in a colour combination of pink, white and red. It is made from durable PU leather and has a polyester lining. It is lightweight, portable and has a comfy feel to it. It has a phone pouch and a wallet and and adjustable long strap. It is a versatile bag and can be used as a crossbody bag, shoulder bag, handbag, wallet, purse and a clutch bag.

cellpic
Sanjis Enterprises Girl's Cartoon Character Crossbody Shoulder Hand Purse (Multicolour)
60% off
399 999
Buy now

Price of bags for girls at a glance:

ProductPrice
Alice Girls Bowknot Fashion Backpack 1,599.00
Bizanne Fashion Girl's Canvas College Bag (Blue) 1,999.00
Lychee Bags Girl's Canvas Backpack 2,199.00
Adisa Women Girls Floral Print Round Sling Bag 1,499.00
Sanjis Enterprises Girl's Cartoon Character Crossbody Shoulder Hand Purse 999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best 2-ton split ACs in India: Ideal option for large rooms
Window ACs under 50,000 are energy efficient and super effective
Portable AC under 40,000 promise effective cooling
Body washes for women: Aromatic scents that will refresh and rejuvenate
Double buckle slides sandals look pretty and are super comfy
fashion FOR LESS