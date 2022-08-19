Bags for men are all about being lightweight with multiple storage spaces

Summary:
If you were to look around you, you will notice that it is women who carry bags of all sizes while men are usually happy to go hand-free. However, in the era of laptops and multitasking, there is no way that men can do without bags. Imagine a scenario when you have to carry your mobile phone, laptop, car or bike keys, a tablet, perhaps a writing pad and pen, a pair of sunglasses, face mask (in the era of pandemic), may be even a bottle of drinking water. Is it possible to do all this without having a bag? It is tough even for the best of jugglers.
Hence, the need to opt for bags that are versatile and can serve several purposes at one time. The good news is if you are keen, then Amazon is a good place to look for them. Not only does one get a huge variety, there are also modestly priced. What is more is that there is always some discount or the other on.
We have curated a list which will definitely come in handy for you. Do check it out.
Amazon Brand - Solimo Polyester Duffel Gym Bag
This bag, as its name suggests, is a gym bag. It comes with a separate shoe compartment. It has been made using 100% polyester fabric, which is also water repellant one. It also has a high-quality zipper, which the makers say, has been 'tested for 500 cycles'. The inner side of the bag is made using duffel material. This bag is spacious enough fit all kinds of gym essentials, clothes, water bottle among other things.
Bennett Mystic Shoulder Sling Bag
This bag is available in three different colours - black, blue and light grey. The outer part of the bag is made using high-quality water repellent fabric, while the inside is made using soft fleece. It is well-padded from inside. It features two-way holding mechanism - it can be used as a sling bag as well as handbag. One can use it as daily-use bag and take it for business trips as well.
Blowzy Bags PU Leather Sling Bag
This attractive-looking bag is available in two colours - black and tan. It has been made using PU leather, which makes it soft and long-lasting too. Its compartments are divided in the following manner - one main zipper compartment for laptop with one inner zipper pocket and one pocket in front and one pocket on the rear side for other accessories. This bag fits laptops up to 15.6 inches.
Storite PU Leather One Side Shoulder Bag
This is a sling bag and can be worn cross body. It is a versatile bag and can be taken for travel purpose, to office and can also be used as a business messenger. It can be used by both men and women. Don't be fooled by its slim appearance, it is capable of fitting in the following - mobile phone, tablet, keys, wallet, sunglasses, executive diary and pen.
Deigo Laptop Bag For Men & Women
This bag has been made using genuine leather. It has a total of three compartments. They are divided in the following manner - laptop (fits up to 14 inch one); one back zip pocket, one slip pocket, one laptop sleeve, one tablet sleeve. Its shoulder strap has a drop length of 63 cm while its handle drop length is 10 cm. Its exterior details include the following: one tap closure front open pocket and one back side zip pocket and trolley hook panel at back side.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.