Bags under 300: Backpacks are cool, trendy and casually chic

Till a couple of years back, a backpack was seen used only by avid sports enthusiasts or schoolchildren. The ones carried by sports persons were smaller compared to bulkier versions kids carry to school. However, all that changed when trendy backpacks made their entry into the fashion circuit. From being perceived as totally utilitarian accessory, it soon metamorphosed into a ultimately cool and uber chic handbag-meets-regular bag option. It became stylish, functional and easy to manage.
Today, a backpack is seen everywhere - young teenagers on movie outing with friends, 20-somethings on date evenings, girl gang out on a brunch, college student on the way to classes, trekkers, school kids out for their hobby classes… well, backpacks are everywhere. You can carry all your daily essentials and not feel the weight of it either. Into your stylish backpacks can go your wallet, mobile phone, car/bike keys, a small water bottle, an anti sun tan cream, a comb, a magazine perhaps… the list could go on.
There are a number of options available online on Amazon. What's more is that all of them come under the ₹300 price category. Check them out.
Fur Jaden Hiking Camping Rucksack Casual Blue Casual Backpack
This backpack can be used by anyone - men, women and children of all age groups. You can use it for hiking, trekking or as a casual backpack for daily commute. It has a sleek and ergonomic design with a balanced weight distribution. This makes this product quite different and smart-looking as compared to bulky and unsightly backpacks. It comes with 6-month warranty.
Arctic Fox 15 Liters Draw String Bag DG Print Backpack
This attractive backpack is available in 27 different colour combinations. Made from 600D Oxford PU coated fabric, this is very practical yet stylish backpack. It features a compartment with front pocket. It features a pouch in front and has a drawstring closure. This smart backpack comes with a one-year warranty against manufacturing defects. It may look small but is capacious enough to carry 15 litres of stuff inside.
Westcraft Water Resistant College School Bag Laptop Bag
This backpack is actually designed to be a laptop bag. Featuring durable, water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric and streamlined design with a padded interior, it is made in a way to protect your laptop, notebook etc. It is made for comfort; its compact design has a quilted back panel and fully adjustable shoulder straps making it comfortable for all day use. It can accommodate laptops up to 15.6 inches. It also features a quick access front zippered pocket for extra storage. It is perfect for daily commuters, college students and all kinds of travellers.
Kuber Industries Disney Minnie & Mickey Printed Rexien School Bag
This is a regular backpack design and is meant for school kids. It features prints of Disney characters, Minnie and Mickey mouse. It is a lightweight and portable school bag. It is made from Rexine material and is hence a solid and durable bag and is likely to last you several seasons. It is available in pink colour. The large capacity bag, it can hold a number of books, toys and other school supplies your child may need.
SAFARI 15 Ltrs Cherry Red Casual/School/College Backpack
This polyester backpack is very trendy backpack and is ideal as a school bag as well as college bag. It may look small but has a capacity of 15 liters. It weighs only 200 grams and features two compartments. It is, however, not meant for laptops. It comes in a solid Cherry Red colour and features a drawstring closure. It features a utility pocket.
