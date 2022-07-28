Sign out
Balloon sleeves tops for women can raise your style bar in a jiffy

  • HT By
  • Published on Jul 28, 2022 16:23 IST

Balloon sleeves top for women can be called a statement wear. Upgrading your wardrobe with this trendy wear will be a nice idea. 

Balloon sleeves top for women look edgy and classy.

You want to keep it simple but also like a little bit of drama? Well, then upgrade your wardrobe with exciting balloon sleeves top for women. In the fashion world, we see every now and then how celebrities wear dramatic sleeves to ace their style game. Trendy, modern and stylish are the words that can best describe balloon sleeves tops for you. Your sartorial style should always reflect that you're having a gala time in dressing up, and what can be a better way than to embrace balloon sleeves.

If you want to jump on the bandwagon and style your look with such tops, then our picks in the list below will definitely come in handy. You can also take some fashion inspiration from actor Rakul Preet Singh who looked all cheery on Wednesday in her dainty bell sleeves top. Loved her look and want to introduce similar options to your summer closet? Then scroll down right away.

MiniPRICE Balloon Sleeves Top

Women love tops that marry both style and comfort in equal measure. This explains why every woman would want to have a this top in their wardrobe. It is easy-breezy, simple, attractive to look at and last but not the least, it comes in a pretty yellow colour. Made of 100% cotton fabric, this top has balloon sleeves and comes with regular fit.

miniPRICE Women Balloon Sleeves top (Large) Yellow
64% off
510 1,400
Buy now

Dockstreet Balloon Tops
This balloon top for women has a mock neck and comes in slim fit. It is made from the blend of polyester blend fabric and is supremely comfortable to wear. It has long sleeves and comes in many pretty colours. Simple and stylish in appearance, this top can be worn all-year round. It is a must buy to amp up your style bar.

dockstreet Women's Casual Mock Neck Full Sleeve Balloon Tops, T-Shirts & Shirts/Polos180422b-oAMockNckBloonSlevTopFlo GreenM
33% off
498 748
Buy now

Mizago Top
MIZAGO Women's Top (Pastel Pink, X-Large)
50% off
599 1,199
Buy now

Mallory Winston Navy Polka Dots Balloon Top

This balloon top for women features polka dots all over it. A simple and easy-breezy top, it can be your perfect daily wear option to spruce your everyday look. It is made of poly crepe fabric and is extremely skin-friendly. Comfortable to wear, this one comes with balloon sleeves. It is available in a lovely navy colour. You will love it.

Mallory Winston Navy Polka Dots Balloon Top.
65% off
345 999
Buy now

Rhysley Georgette Balloon Sleeve Western Top
This regular fit top for women features balloon sleeves. A cool and chic casual wear option, it will definitely make for a refreshing addition to your collection. It comes with a band collar with a drawcord. It is made from georgette fabric and is available in a soothing maroon colour.

Rhysley Women Summer Casual Maroon Georgette Balloon Sleeve Western Top
44% off
1,499 2,699
Buy now

Price of balloon sleeves top for women at a glance:

Balloon sleeves top for womenPrice
MiniPRICE Balloon Sleeves top 510.00
Dockstreet Balloon Tops 498.00
Mizago Top 599.00
Mallory Winston Navy Polka Dots Balloon Top 345.00
Rhysley Georgette Balloon Sleeve Western Top 2,699.00

