Banarasi saree spells old world charm, every woman must have one in her closet

India has a rich tradition of sarees. Almost every Indian state has a weaving tradition and a signature saree weaving style of its own. If Odisha has its Sambalpuri Ikat, Maharashtra can boast of its Paithani sarees, Gujarat is rightfully proud of its Patola sarees and world knows of Tamil Nadu's Kanjeevaram sarees, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi (previously Banaras) town is famous for its saree - the Banarasi saree.

In many Indian weddings, a Banarasi saree is a must-have garment in a bride's trousseau collection. One of the finest silk sarees from India, they are known for their gold and silver brocade or zari work. This is one saree that every Indian woman must have in her saree collection.

Usually buying sarees, particularly silk sarees, is done rather meticulously with the buyer physically checking it out. However, in recent times, these gorgeous sarees are also available on online platforms. While there may be many skeptics among us, it never hurts to check out what is available online. In case, you are in the mood for it, here is a selection to look into.

1) Yogi Textile Women's Woven Art Silk Saree With Un-stitched Blouse

This beautiful pale pink silk saree (it is also available in turquoise blue and orange) is a sight to behold. This saree can only be dry cleaned and comes with an unstitched blouse piece. The saree's length is 6.30 meter including blouse piece (0.80 meter). It is woven in the Jacquard style and features self design.

2) Leeza Store Women's Banarasi Silk Blend Jacquard Woven Golden Zari Butta Saree With Blouse Piece

This traditional Banarasi saree features the golden zari ‘butta’ pattern. It also features the Jacquard weaving style. It is available on Amazon in nine different colours including black, grey, maroon, navy blue, pink, purple, rama green, rani pink and rust orange. Made from a blend of Lichi silk, this saree can be hand washed. While the saree is 5.5 meters in length, the blouse is 0.8 meters in size.

3) SHIV TEX Woman's Banarasi rich pallu Silk Saree With Un-Stitched Blouse Piece

This saree is available online in eight different colours. It too has been woven in the Jacquard weaving style and features self design pattern. While the saree's length is 6.30 meter, it also includes 0.80 meter blouse piece. This saree should only be dry cleaned.

4) SORU FASHION Women's Banarasi Silk Saree With Un-stitched Blouse

This saree has been made from a blend of silk. It is 5.50 meter in length while the blouse length is 0.80 meter; the saree comes with an unstitched blouse. It features the ‘booti zari’ woven work with floral borders. This saree must be dry cleaned for the first wash but, thereafter, it can be hand washed.



