Bata shoes for men remain sought-after to date for many reasons

Bata shoes for men are trusted by many for their great quality.

Bata shoes for men have been in vogue for years now. The only reason that can be attributed to the brand’s long and successful legacy is its top-notch products that promise durability, comfort and style. Whether you want a pair of cool sneakers, an out-and-out formal pair of shoes, loafers, among other options, you can always choose from a wide range of products that the brand has to offer. On Amazon, there are some really amazing options that have been listed. After scouring through the options, we prepared a list of shoes that we thought would do great justice to men’s style and personality. You will also find some colour options in certain picks of ours.



To top it all, the best part about all the listed shoes is how affordable they are. What can match a great quality with an affordable price? It’s simply the best package you will ever get. To take a closer look, scroll down.



Bata Power Men's Lace Up Canvas Sneaker

This pair of sneakers from Bata can be your cool, everyday wear option. It is made from a rubber sole and has a medium shoe width. Made from skin-friendly material, you be rest assured of not having to deal with blisters and scars. The sturdy molded injected outsole provides an excellent grip to this pair, allowing you to walk in them with confidence and ease.

Bata Men's Remo Brown Slip-On Loafer

Stylish, classy, fashionable and chic - these words best describe this pair of Bata shoes for men. It is a statement wear. Easy to wear, this one has a rubber sole and is made from skin-friendly material. It offers great grip and is likely to elevate your style bar. Men will love wearing this pair often. Available in tan colour, you must introduce this to your collection. We promise you won't regret it.

Bata Men's Oxford

An out-and-out formal pair of shoes for men, this one from Bata will catch your attention on the first go. Its sole is made from thermoplastic elastomers and it comes with lace-up closure. The material used on the outside and inside is synthetic leather and the one used in the making of the sole is polyurethane leather. A stylish pair indeed, you can find two colour options in this one - black and tan.

Bata Men's Formal Shoes

If you want to look outstanding in your formal attire, then this footwear option will make for a decent choice. It is available in black colour and comes with lace-up closure. Ranking high on style and comfort factors, this one comes with a sole made of good quality polyurethane material. A durable pair too, it will last you for many seasons.

Price of Bata shoes for men at a glance:

Bata shoes for men Price Bata Power Men's Lace Up Canvas Sneaker ₹ 499.00 Bata Remo Men's Formal Slip On Shoes ₹ 793.00 - ₹ 899.00 BATA Men's Remo Brown Slip-On Loafer ₹ 899.00 Bata Men's Oxford ₹ 999.00 - ₹ 1,199.00 Bata Men's Formal Shoes ₹ 999.00 - ₹ 1,449.00