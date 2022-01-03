Be it kurta pyjama or formal suit, white sneakers look good with every attire

Are you still getting invitations for New Year soirees and casual get-togethers? If yes, then most of us are literally scrambling to find that one elegant and head-turner attire and pair of stilettos to look one's stylish best. With temperatures dropping, while it is important to look stylish, it is equally important to prioritize one's comfort. What if we tell you that you can be comfortable and still look ravishing? Double bonanza, right? Well, you can always repose your faith in a white pair of sneakers to round off any look in complete style.White sneakers have been in vogue for quite sometime. And given how utilitarian they prove to be, we do not see them going out of fashion anytime soon. The other important highlight of such shoes is that they make for a versatile pick, as they can pretty much complement with every attire. Be it a kurta pyjama, a formal suit, or even as simple as a tee and a pair of jeans - you can trust a white pair of sneakers to elevate your overall look.A must-have in every wardrobe, we have rounded up a few pair of white sneakers exclusively for men. Scroll through the list and add them to your cart.1. Neeman's Classic Sneakers

This pair of classic white sneakers looks uber smart and can be worn all-day long. They are comfortable to walk in and have a sole made of rubber. The heel height of this pair of shoes is about 7 cm and they come with laces. It is made from organic cotton, recycled fabrics lined with merino wool. The best part is this pair is lightweight. The sole of these shoes is also anti-resistant. You must also check out the striking colour variants available in this pair of shoes.2. Bacca Bucci Men's Sneaker

This pair of squeaky white sneakers is a good everyday pick. Its sole is made from rubber; the best part is this pair weighs very light. Therefore, one can run all the errands, play sport wearing this pair of shoes. You do not even have to worry about your feet sweating or bad odour, as this pair of shoes quickly absorbs sweat. So, you can enjoy dry and cool feet all-day long. It also comes with anti-microbial lining, which prevents the formation of odour-causing bacteria. Check out the other striking colours available in this shoe. 3. US Polo Association Men Clarkin Sneaker

This pair of shoe comes with laces and has a sole made from rubber. It looks stylish and also offers comfort. You can find the logo of the brand on one side of it. This pair of shoe is available in quite a few colour variants, which are worth checking out if you want to look effortlessly stylish.4. Red Tape Men's Rte314 Sneakers

This pair of shoe has a sole made of rubber. It has a medium shoe width and comes with laces. The upper material is made from synthetic PU (imitation of the real leather created from polyurethane). Also, there is a brand logo on one side of it. Extremely comfortable to wear, this pair of shoe looks elegant and is likely to last you many seasons. There is another colour variant available in this pair of shoe, check it out.

