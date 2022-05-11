Sign out
Beach dresses for women that you'll want to stay in forever

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 11, 2022 17:14 IST

From flowy maxi dresses to uber stylish sarongs, there are plenty of options to sizzle in when at a beach destination. 

Beach dresses make for stylish and chic wear.

Beach vacations call for easy-breezy apparel with soothing prints and colours. From flowy maxi dresses, floral print sarongs, classy jumpsuits to laidback kaftan maxi dresses, there are plenty options one can choose from when packing a suitcase for a beach destination. Such dresses complement well with the vibe of the beach and allow women to feel absolutely at ease and in bliss. Fuss-free, classy and chic garments, they have a feel-good factor in them. 


To help you with some options, we have rounded up some really beautiful dresses in our list below. Also, when it comes to accessories, you can throw in strands of bead necklaces, some really out-of-the box stack of bracelets, long drop earrings and stylish slides to round off the look in absolute style. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll through our list of trendy selections. 


Sourbh Wrap Sarongs

This super sassy wrap sarong dress is a must-wear apparel when at the beach. It features a stunning floral print that will complement the vibe at the beach. Made from semi transparent faux georgette fabric, it dries quickly and is skin-friendly.

SOURBH Faux Georgette Floral Printed Summer Beachwear Coverup Wrap Sarongs for Women (S723-White, Green-1.75 Meters)
77% off
Rs 229 Rs 995
Buy now

InTrend Forever Georgette Kaftan Maxi Dress

How can you not take a kaftan maxi dress when holidaying on a beach? To enjoy the vacay mode full on, you need dresses like this to feel at ease and absolutely comfortable. It is made of georgette fabric and features a bright, floral print.

InTrend Forever Digital Floral Printed Georgette Kaftan Maxi Dress with Pom Pom Lace Beach Cover Up Kimono Sarong Cape Style Free Size for Women (Blue Pink Pom Pom)
73% off
Rs 799 Rs 2,999
Buy now

Lymio Women Dress

This chic modern dress is made from premium quality polyester. All you need to round off the look in this dress is a dainty pair of earrings, a stack of bangles and a pair of strappy heels - and you’ll be good to go. The material is also stretchy.

Lymio Women's Regular Round Neck Half Sleeve Polyester Digital Print Dress (Small, Beige)
59% off
Rs 609 Rs 1,499
Buy now

Jisora Cotton Night Dress Maxi Kaftan

This maxi kaftan night dress is made of 100% pure cotton fabric. It is lightweight and an easy-breezy apparel in which you will feel absolutely at home. The drawstrings in it will allow you to cinch your waist just as much as you'd like.

JISORA Women's Green Hand Printed Pure Organic Free Size Cotton Night Dress Maxi Kaftan
50% off
Rs 999 Rs 1,998
Buy now

Treysta Georgette Maxi Dress

This long-sleeved maxi dress is made from georgette fabric. It has abundant flare and looks absolutely stylish. This floral print dress is just what you need to pack in suitcase to feel complete bliss on a beach vacation.

Treysta Women's Printed Kurti & Long Sleeve Print Flowy Flared Georgette Maxi Dress (Large, Black-G)
41% off
Rs 949 Rs 1,599
Buy now

God Bless Khadi Striped Casual Women's Jump Suit

This casual jumpsuit for women features stripes. Available in a right green colour, it is just what you need to amp up your style effortlessly. Simple and minimalistic in design, it is a perfect apparel in which you’ll feel completely at ease.

GOD BLESS Khadi Striped Casual Women's Jump Suit/Dress/Western Dress_X-Small Lime Green
72% off
Rs 499 Rs 1,799
Buy now

