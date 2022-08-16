Beach shirts for men: Go for floral and digital prints and rock the party

Summary:
Close your eyes and imagine a beach holiday with men having a gala time. You are likely to think of men in a loose fit but smart-looking floral prints shirt, a pair of shorts, chappals and straw hat. When it comes to shirts, the important thing is to opt for ones that come in breathable fabrics and have a fit that allows air to circulate.
Beachwear shirts come in a plethora of fancy prints - you can expect floral prints, animal and birds prints, leaves as prints, palm tree prints among other similar designs. They look very attractive and give a super relaxed vibe.
If you are keen but are unsure where to begin your search, then Amazon is a good place to look for them. They come in different kinds of fabrics - 100% cotton, poly cotton and polyester too. All of them are half sleeves shirts. We have made a selection which can help you decide better. See here.
These shirts come with Flamingo and pineapple prints. The sizes start from small and goes up to XL. This regular fit shirt should be your go-to garment if you are headed for a vacation, be it Goa, Bali, Phuket or Koh Samui. It is also dumbed as Hawaii shirts as the beach is the theme. Despite being a 100% polyester shirt, it can be worn in very warm conditions too.
This digital prints shirt is an ideal option for picnics, as beachwear, as summer wear option or a vacation wear. It is available in 33 different prints. It has a classic fit. It is made of what the makers call - Magic Cotton 50-50 (fabric). This shirt can easily be hand washed. The sizes start from small and go up to 2XL.
This shirt is made of Rayon fabric and has been made in the Hawaii style. Through the body, it features Aloha flowers, leaves and white Flamingo birds. An ideal beach wear, the sizes begin from 38 and go up to 44. This regular fit shirt is an ideal beach wear, but one can also wear it for picnics and birthday parties.
This t-shirt is a unisex one and has graphic prints on it. It has music, sea and beach theme on the front side. It is a round neck t-shirt and is made from 100% cotton fabric. It is available in four different colours - black, grey, navy blue and white. It is meant for outdoor activity – travel. It has a music, sea and beach theme. The sizes start from small and go up to 3XL.
This solid printed shirt is an ideal summer wear. It is a stitched half sleeves shirt and can be a casual wear, beachwear as well as vacation wear. It is available in five different colours and prints - crocodile, lining, tree, blue floral and shell. It is made from polycotton fabric which is comfortable and lightweight. It is super soft to feel.
