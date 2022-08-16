Beach shirts for men: Go for floral and digital prints and rock the party

Close your eyes and imagine a beach holiday with men having a gala time. You are likely to think of men in a loose fit but smart-looking floral prints shirt, a pair of shorts, chappals and straw hat. When it comes to shirts, the important thing is to opt for ones that come in breathable fabrics and have a fit that allows air to circulate.

Beachwear shirts come in a plethora of fancy prints - you can expect floral prints, animal and birds prints, leaves as prints, palm tree prints among other similar designs. They look very attractive and give a super relaxed vibe.

If you are keen but are unsure where to begin your search, then Amazon is a good place to look for them. They come in different kinds of fabrics - 100% cotton, poly cotton and polyester too. All of them are half sleeves shirts. We have made a selection which can help you decide better. See here.

Men's Printed Shirted for Holidays in Summer (Beach Shirts)

These shirts come with Flamingo and pineapple prints. The sizes start from small and goes up to XL. This regular fit shirt should be your go-to garment if you are headed for a vacation, be it Goa, Bali, Phuket or Koh Samui. It is also dumbed as Hawaii shirts as the beach is the theme. Despite being a 100% polyester shirt, it can be worn in very warm conditions too.