Beating summer blues gets easy in floral print pencil skirts

Pencil skirts have been in vogue for a long time now. Initially associated with high-powered women who wore it to their workplaces, it has come a long way since then. Now, this stylish garment is finding itself in the wardrobe collection of more and more women who prefer to wear it on a number of occasions - casual hangouts, formal parties, date nights and even holidays. In this article, we have navigated through a sea of pencil skirts to shortlist the ones which have a flower print on it. We all can agree that floral prints in summer are a huge hit. They look soothing to the eyes and also have an easy-breezy feel to them. Besides, some of them have an eye-catching vintage appeal to them too.

If you’re looking for style inspiration, then actor Nora Fatehi’s airport look on Wednesday in a floral print pencil skirt will surely impress you and encourage you to take to this wonderful skirt. To take a look at our selections, scroll down.

DIDK Women's Floral Print Pencil Skirt

This high waist and slim fit pencil skirt features an attractive floral print. It is made of soft and breathable fabric which is also stretchy. It has a vintage vibe to it and is best-suited to be worn on date nights, brunches with girlfriends, evening party wear and so on.