Beating summer blues gets easy in floral print pencil skirts

Pencil skirts have been in vogue for a long time now. Initially associated with high-powered women who wore it to their workplaces, it has come a long way since then. Now, this stylish garment is finding itself in the wardrobe collection of more and more women who prefer to wear it on a number of occasions - casual hangouts, formal parties, date nights and even holidays. In this article, we have navigated through a sea of pencil skirts to shortlist the ones which have a flower print on it. We all can agree that floral prints in summer are a huge hit. They look soothing to the eyes and also have an easy-breezy feel to them. Besides, some of them have an eye-catching vintage appeal to them too.
If you’re looking for style inspiration, then actor Nora Fatehi’s airport look on Wednesday in a floral print pencil skirt will surely impress you and encourage you to take to this wonderful skirt. To take a look at our selections, scroll down.
DIDK Women's Floral Print Pencil Skirt
This high waist and slim fit pencil skirt features an attractive floral print. It is made of soft and breathable fabric which is also stretchy. It has a vintage vibe to it and is best-suited to be worn on date nights, brunches with girlfriends, evening party wear and so on.
Milumia Women's Floral Print Elastic Waist Midi Pencil Skirt
Made from 95% polyester and 5% spandex, this pencil skirt is a comfort and stylish wear. Its fabric is soft to toch and is also stretchy. An elegant apparel, you can introduce it to your office wardrobe or wear it on when partying away the night. There are also a number of options to team this apparel with. From stylish blouses, sleeveless tops to a peppy collar shirt, there’s a lot of scope for experiment.
New Women Pencil Skirt
This high waist and slim fit floral print pencil skirt spells elegance and charm. It comes with a zipper at the back and is thus comfortable to wear. A vintage apparel, you will feel a surge of confidence in walking in this skirt. Its fabric is also of high quality; soft to touch and stretchy too.
Floerns Women's Floral Print Pencil Skirt
This knee-length pencil skirt is what you need to elevate your summer wardrobe. You can team this apparel with a number of things - a crisp white ruffled shirt or a high collar top, among other things. Its fabric is made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex. It is lightweight and stretchy too.
