Belts for men: This is a must-have accessory in your wardrobe, see top picks

No matter what garment they wear, a belt is an accessory that men can't do without. This versatile accessory can be teamed with just about any kind of bottomwear - formal pants to jeans.

A belt can be both a style statement as well as a utility item. Often, adding a belt can take one's fashion quotient several notches higher. It is a utility item as well and can help keep loose pants in place.

This accessory is readily available everywhere - at your neighborhood grooming store to a fancy store in a mall. However, in Covid times, it is safe to pick them up online. The good news it that online e-commerce platforms are flooded with options. In case, you are planning to pick one and want some help from us, here is a selection to consider. From leather belts to nylon and canvas ones, Amazon has a number of options to pick from.

1) Urban Forest Leather Belt for Men

This leather belt is available in a number of colours and combinations - brown with matte black buckle, grey with black buckle, printed brown and tan. This stylish belt has a minimalistic design and hence stands out. It is also a perfect gifting solution for men of all ages and can be given on any occasion, be it Diwali, birthdays, Dhanteras or anniversary.

2) CREATURE Reversible Pu-Leather Formal Belt For Men

This belt has been made from premium quality vegan leather. Its black and brown shade goes well with any formal or evening wear. This also has a premium chrome buckle. This can only be dry cleaned. This too is great as a gift.

3) ZORO Unisex Nylon & Canvas Waist Belt



For those of you who do not fancy leather belts, this is a great option. This pack of two comes in 23 different colour combinations. Some of the colours include blue and beige, khaki and D grey, green and brown, green and khaki. These belts are anti-allergy, anti-friction and quick-drying. It is about 125 cm and so you can take off the buckle and cut it off if it is too long for you.

4) Contacts Men's Genuine Leather Auto lock Buckle Belt

This leather belt comes in three colours - black, brown and tan. This is a no holes belt - it comes with an auto lock buckle belt that provides adjustments for a comfortable fit. It has removable buckle; one can simply cut off to customise the length as per one's liking. This belt can be worn as casual, formal or party wear.

