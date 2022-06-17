Best backpacks in India are long-lasting and multi-purpose in character

Summary:
In the last few years backpacks have become very popular and are seen frequently all around us. Traditional canvas schoolbags have all but disappeared and in their place, all one sees are backpacks in sunny and bright colours, made from synthetic material. These bags are a big favourite of college kids too as they can pack few books, a mobile phone, a water bottle perhaps, a pair of headphones or earphones, their wallet or hand purse and still look cool and hip. It is a popular choice for office goers as well - laptop, charging cable, mobile phone charger, diary, water bottle, perhaps some dry snacks too - can easily fit into them. What's more, for women with style, these are cool fashion accessories--so chuck the handbag and go for the trendy handbag.
If you are looking for options, then online platforms such as Amazon are a good place to begin with. We have shortlisted some of the best that target a decent age group and can serve different purposes. Check them out.
Lenovo 39.63cm (15.6") Executive Red Backpack
This backpack allows for uncompromised storage and can double up as your travel bag as well. It has a minimalistic and sturdy design and is meant for students and professionals. It comes with ample amount of storage and protects laptops up to 15.6-inches. It is made from durable and water-resistant material and can be used for any activity. It is ventilated and comes with a well-padded back panel for extra breathability.
Entire Waterproof DSLR Backpack
Among those professionals who need to use a backpack extensively are photographers. Few other professionals need to carry so much equipment as them. Hence, the need for a dedicated backpack. This one is meant for those who have a DSLR camera. It is a lightweight camera case, designed to protect your camera in all kinds of situations. It is made using good quality nylon and polyester and helps keep your camera and accessories safe during rainy season.
Best Kids School Bag for Kids
This cute backpack is meant for children - toddlers and boys and girls of 3-5 years. It is non toxic and has been made from soft and good quality fabric. It is washable and features animal cartoons and is very cuddly. It can be used in a variety of ways - school bag for kids, travelling bag, carry bag or a picnic bag. It is an attractive-looking bag and gives you a good feeling all the time. It is available in eight different colours and cartoon characters like Panda from Kung Fu Panda, Minnie mouse, Mickey mouse and Hello Kitty to name a few.
Boho Girl Blue Dhurrie Backpack
This casually fashionable backpack is what all teenage girls will love. It can take some rough treatment too as it is made from dhurrie material (heavy cotton rug of Indian origin). You can use it as a college, school or travel bag with great ease. It has ample space and comes with double straps, making it strong and durable. Though it features a pouch in front, it is essentially a single compartment backpack with zip closure.
Mirza Fashion Store Casual Backpack Bags For Women and Girls
This one's for the fashionista in you. It is uber cool and super stylish. It is made from good quality PU leather and has soft polyester lining within. It is effective in giving protection to all your belongings against dirt, bump, scratches, accidental knocks or drops, etc. It comes in a solid colour that makes it ideal and easy to match with all kinds of clothes and is suitable for any occasion.
