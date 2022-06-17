Best backpacks in India are long-lasting and multi-purpose in character

In the last few years backpacks have become very popular and are seen frequently all around us. Traditional canvas schoolbags have all but disappeared and in their place, all one sees are backpacks in sunny and bright colours, made from synthetic material. These bags are a big favourite of college kids too as they can pack few books, a mobile phone, a water bottle perhaps, a pair of headphones or earphones, their wallet or hand purse and still look cool and hip. It is a popular choice for office goers as well - laptop, charging cable, mobile phone charger, diary, water bottle, perhaps some dry snacks too - can easily fit into them. What's more, for women with style, these are cool fashion accessories--so chuck the handbag and go for the trendy handbag.

If you are looking for options, then online platforms such as Amazon are a good place to begin with. We have shortlisted some of the best that target a decent age group and can serve different purposes. Check them out.

Lenovo 39.63cm (15.6") Executive Red Backpack

This backpack allows for uncompromised storage and can double up as your travel bag as well. It has a minimalistic and sturdy design and is meant for students and professionals. It comes with ample amount of storage and protects laptops up to 15.6-inches. It is made from durable and water-resistant material and can be used for any activity. It is ventilated and comes with a well-padded back panel for extra breathability.