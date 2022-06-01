Best beanies for men: Add a dash of style to your casual clothes

Beanies add effortless charm to a person's personality.

Till a couple of years back, not many in India really wore a beanie. However, in the last few years, come cooler months, one has been seeing youngsters sporting stylish beanies at malls, restaurants and at other such haunts frequented by the young and happening crowds. Just what is a beanie? For the unversed, it is a type of a hat without a brim, part of which clings of the head and, rest of it, hangs is slight slouch to the back. It looks super casual and stylish when teamed well. It adds a touch of effortless style to a person's personality. But it can also be a functional garment as it keeps the head warm in winters and ensures that on messy hair days, the hair stays hidden. In recent years, when made in cotton fabric, it has found a utility in summers too. There are many different kinds of beanies in the market, depending on the fabric, colours and sizes. While a vast majority of them are in woolen fabric, you also get them in other fabrics like spandex and blended cotton, We have curated a list of some of the choicest beanies on Amazon. Do take a look at them. Price of beanie for men at a glance:

Product Price Drunken Men's Spandex Plain Slouchy Beanie ₹ 249.00 Crumpled Beanie Cap for Men Women ₹ 289.00 iSweven Men's Women's Unisex Beanie Cap ₹ 299.00 FabSeasons Cotton Slouchy Beanie ₹ 250.00 Bismaadh Beanie Hat for Men and Women ₹ 299.00

Drunken Men's Spandex Plain Slouchy Beanie This beanie is lightweight, durable and smooth. It has a free size and is great fit for almost all head sizes. It is made from spandex. Simple and chic, its special design will make anyone look attractive. It is unisex and can be worn by men and women. As it is made from spandex you can use it as a summer wear too and get protection from harmful ultraviolet rays as well.

Crumpled Beanie Cap for Men Women This regular fit beanie, meant for men and women alike, has been made using thick and comfortable thermal spun 100% soft wool and acrylic fabrics. This is ideal winter wear; it has fur material on the inner side for extra warmth. Buy it now, and you can use it later. It is a free size beanie as it is stretchable. It can be easily hand washed.

iSweven Men's Women's Unisex Beanie Cap This beanie can easily be worn in summer as it is made from a blended cotton fabric. It is also a unisex cap. With its fabric's expandable by nature, it will fit any size of head. In summer, you can use it as a protection against UV rays as well as dirt and dust. It comes in solid colours as well as printed patterns. It can be hand washed without any difficulty.

FabSeasons Cotton Slouchy Beanie This beanie and skull cap can be worn throughout the year be it summer, winter, autumn and spring seasons as it made from cotton fabric. It can be used as a helmet cap too. It is available in a number of colours including grey, black, blue, brown, charcoal grey. It comes in free size and can be worn by anyone who is 12 years old and above.

Bismaadh Beanie Hat for Men and Women This regular fit beanie is made from lycra and cotton fabrics. It is soft, breathable and skin friendly as well; it doesn’t harm your skin. This beanie can go with any outfit as it has a simple yet elegant design. You can match it with an outdoor outfit or as a casual leisure accessory. You can now protect yourself from UV rays in summers as well as stay warm in the winter.