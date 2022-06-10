Story Saved
New Delhi 38oCC
Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Jun 10, 2022
New Delhi 38oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Best caps under 200: Make a cool style statement, save your head from sun too

Best caps under 200: Make a cool style statement, save your head from sun too

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 09, 2022 13:45 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Caps are a must-have fashion accessory for both men and women. Not only do they raise your fashion quotient by several notches, they also provide protection to face and head from the blistering attack of the sun. 

product info
A good cap can round off your look in the smartest possible way.

A cap is the ultimate fashion accessory one can sport. Along with a pair of sunglasses, no other accessory can add as much urbanity as a handsome cap can. It has the ability to draw people's attention and help you stand out in a crowd. It can really complete your look, especially your summer look. A simple yet great accessory, it makes a person look confident and in control.

There is of course another aspect to a cap - it is a functional wear as well. On a hot summer day, a cap can go a long way in protecting one's head, face and eyes from sunburn and other sun damage. With much of India still struggling with excessive heat, it is advisable to go in for one, if you don't have one already. And if you have many of them, it never hurts to invest in another one.

Now, if we have convinced to consider this humble but super stylish fashion accessory, then we'd say that Amazon is a great place begin your search and pick one too. We have put together a list of some stylish caps that you should definitely take a look at.

BIPTO Adjustable Cotton Baseball Cap for Women and Men

This unisex cap is available in eight different colours and looks super glamorous. This baseball cap offers its user top quality, functionality and unmatched style. So be it as your fashionable sports headgear for all your outdoor activities or adding a finishing touch to your casual outfits, this cap is a great addition to your closet. Made from breathable cotton fabric, it is a perfect wear to stay safe under the summer sun. It is convenient to use as it comes with Velcro closure.

Black White NY Baseball Cap

Make an ultimate style statement with this black and white baseball cap. This is an-weather cap and can be worn throughout the year. It comes with strap that can be adjusted; now you can adjust cap according to your size. It uses high quality fabric and has a regular fit. Wear it in summer to protect your face and head from harsh rays of the sun while in the winters, this cap can be useful in protecting your head and face from winter chill and cold winds. It can also be a good gifting option.

Bolax Caps Men's Mesh Snapback Baseball Cap

This cap is available in six different colours, namely maroon, neon, orange, pink, red and yellow. It comes in a fitted style and is ideal as a sports wear, summer wear and during all kinds of outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing etc. It is free size cap and comes with an adjustable strap and, hence, can be worn by anyone. Made from cotton fabric, it has been pre-washed before stitching. So there is no possibility of a colour fade for a long time.  

Puthak Baseball Cap

This regular fit cap has been designed as a sport wear but can be easily worn as an accessory for all outdoor sports such as hiking, cycling, camping, playing cricket and baseball. One can also wear it to the gym. Made from high quality cotton, this cap is durable and super comfortable to wear. It is a wide brim cap and can protect your face from sunlight. Its circumference ranges from 56cm to 62cm, and you can adjust it. 

Alamos Solid Plain Unisex Cotton Caps

This cap is available in 20 different colour combinations. Some of the names include maroon and cyan, maroon and grey, maroon and white, black and red, black and white, black and red among a host of others. This is a regular fit cap and is made from high quality material. It features an adjustable strap at the back. This chic and uber cool cap can easily be hand washed.

 

Price of caps at a glance:

ProductPrice
BIPTO Adjustable Cotton Baseball Cap for Women and Men 179.00
Black White NY Baseball Cap 169.00
Bolax Caps Men's Mesh Snapback Baseball Cap 184.00
Puthak Baseball Cap 198.00
Alamos Solid Plain Unisex Cotton Caps 199.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best apple cider vinegar: A health tonic to improve immunity, energy levels
Wrap top for women: Perfect apparel to glam up your everyday look
Best oils for hair thickening add volume and nourish roots 
Jeans under 2,000: It's time to upgrade your collection
Sports shoes for men under 500 that you must check out
fashion FOR LESS