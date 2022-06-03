Best designer sarees boast of luxe fabrics and chic appearance

Designer sarees are a must during the wedding season.

The appeal of a saree is unending. It spells class and sophistication. Indian women look best in them as a saree tends to hide flab and also accentuate one's curves. Historically speaking, we have been a land of cotton and silk handloom sarees. Then, in the era of machine-made fabrics, there was an influx of many different types of fabric in which sarees were made. Names include organza, polyester, nylon and georgette sarees. In the last 15-20 years, a new kind of saree that is most talked about is the designer saree. Just what is a designer saree? Well, simply put those that are made from the most luxurious materials, both traditional and modern. It essentially implies that the saree has been customised to an extent and uses rich fabrics with a lot of embellishments to increase its appeal. Fabrics can range from Banarasi and Pashmina to chiffon, georgette, net, velvet, satin etc. Amazon is a nice place to pick such sarees, if you are willing to explore online platforms. We have curated a list, which you will definitely find interesting. Price of designer sarees at a glance:

Product Price Regolith Designer Saree Full Crushed Satin Saree ₹ 589.00 Anni Designer Women Saree ₹ 259.00 Anant Designer Studio Women's Soft Satin Silk ₹ 650.00 Women's Full Crushed Digital Printed Pure Georgette Saree ₹ 849.00 Annahit Designer Women's Woven Net Saree ₹ 750.00

Regolith Designer Saree Full Crushed Satin Saree This saree, made from heavy satin, is a party saree like none other. It is classy and glamorous and flatters one's curves. Its crushed texture adds a whole new dimension to the saree. it comes with an unstitched blouse piece too in silk blend. This solid coloured saree is available in maroon, Rama, purple and green. This is a six yards saree.

Anni Designer Women Saree This Art Silk saree is perfect both as a party wear as well festive wear. This saree has a combination print with a mostly solid background. It has geometric and floral designs on a shiny fabric which makes it look very contemporary. The saree should only be hand washed. It is six yards in length and comes with a blouse piece. This saree should only be dry cleaned.

Anant Designer Studio Women's Soft Satin Silk This figure-flaunting saree comes in soft satin fabric and is likely to be a favourite of many. This solid-coloured saree is available in 10 different colours including black, dark green, grey, light green, light purple, maroon, olive green, purple and pink. The saree is 5.5 meters in length and comes with a digital printed unstitched designer blouse. This garment should only be dry cleaned.

Women's Full Crushed Digital Printed Pure Georgette Saree This crushed pleated digital print pure georgette saree is pure gold. It has a party and fashionista vibe to it. If you have a figure to flaunt, then this the saree to pick. Having said so, even the slightly plump can rock this saree as it is not see-through. This saree is 5.50 meters in length and comes with an unstitched blouse piece which is 0.80 meters in length. Only dry clean this saree.

Annahit Designer Women's Woven Net Saree This saree comes in net fabric and features some delicate embroidery and has some pearl work on it as well. It also features cut work at the border. This saree is available in eight different solid colours including black, blue, grey, orange, red and yellow to name a few. This sexy-looking saree will look absolutely stunning when paired with hoop earrings and heels.