Best dress for girls: Pick ones that elevate style quotient like no other

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 02, 2022 19:42 IST

Girls wearing dresses look beautiful and elegant. Read on to see our top picks. 

Dress for girls make for a cool and carefree attire.

Childhood is the age when girls can experiment with different types of clothing without the fear of any judgment. Their wardrobe should have a collection of dresses, as they are one of the most comfortable garments to slip into and are also very easy-breezy. Also, they should have a mix of both casual and party attires. Dresses have a carefree appeal and look very charming. There's a variety of options to choose from - from the ones featuring floral print, embroidery work to ones which are made from net fabric.

There is a sea of options available online. To help you through the selection, we have listed down our favourites below which will come in handy. They all are smart and elegant apparel that boast of high quality fabric, eye-catching print and more. You can wear the dresses to birthday parties, weddings, festive occasions and more to look absolutely like a diva.

Price of dresses for girls at a glance:

Best dresses for girlsPrice
Naughty Ninos Pleated Knee-Length Garment 759.00 -  899.00
Cutecumber Girls Blue Dress 1,393.00
Hopscotch Knee length dress 1,221.00 -  1,543.00
StyloBug Floral Printed Dress  699.00 -  816.00
Gini & Jony Black Dress 1,189.00

Naughty Ninos Pleated Knee-Length Garment

This midi dress for girls features a gorgeous floral print and comes in a regular fit. Made of 100% rayon fabric with 100% cotton lining, this apparel will surely amp up your girl's sense of style. A pretty dress, she can wear it as a daily wear or even to birthday parties. It comes with a cute belt which will enhance the shape of the the garment. A cool and chic dress, it can be style all year round in multiple ways.

Naughty Ninos Girls Navy Blue Printed Fit and Flare Dress(MM00390DRS_Navy Blue_11-12 Years)
799 1,699
Cutecumber Girls Blue Dress

This dainty dress is made of net fabric and looks one-of-a-kind. It features lovely embellishment work and has a round neck too. With this dress also comes a matching sling bag. The light blue colour of dress is soothing for the eyes and makes it perfect for summer wear. It has a lovely flare and vibe to it. A round neck dress, you can hand wash it.

Cutecumber Girls Net Embellished Blue Dress with Sling Bag. CC4768D-BLUE-38
1,393 1,990
Hopscotch Knee length dress
Let your girl feel like a princess in this lovely knee length dress. It comes with a zipper at the back and is made from the blend of polyester and cotton fabrics. Its asymmetrical hemline is what gives this dress a unique edge. It is available in a fiery red colour and also features stunning embroidery work. You can also tie the belt at the back to cinch the waist of the wearer for a more flattering look.

StyloBug Floral Printed Dress

This floral print dress is available in three dainty colours - blue, green and yellow. It has a round neck and comes with a button closure. This A-line dress has a high-low hemline. Made of the blend of high quality polyester and cotton fabrics, this one is the perfect apparel that your girl can wear on weddings, birthday parties and other celebratory functions.

StyloBug Girl's Floral Printed Round Neck Short Sleeve Ankle Length Casual Wear Dress(SB-0000391_Blue_15-16 Years)
816 2,330
Gini & Jony Black Dress
This black dress for girls comes in a regular fit and is made of polyester fabric. A supremely elegant and classy attire, this dress spells comfort and ranks high on style quotient. It has long sleeves and has two tier to it. A fashionable dress, your girl will look like a diva in it. It has been stitched to perfection and has a flattering fit.

Gini & Jony Girls' Black Dress | Polyester | Printed | Midi | Regular Fit | Black | 2
1,189 1,699
