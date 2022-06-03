Story Saved
Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Best leather shoes for men are all about durability and style

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 03, 2022 17:38 IST
Summary:

Leather shoes are a favourite of many as they offer great style and utility. It is, by far, the most durable material for shoes. 

Leather shoes have an old-world charm to them.

Leather shoes never go out of vogue. Have you ever wondered why? Shoes have been made from other materials too such as textiles (canvas), synthetics, rubber, foam and plastic. However, the appeal of leather shoes is eternal. That it because leather shoes outlive shoes made from synthetic materials. Besides, leather has many qualities that work in its favour - it is breathable, heat-insulating, stretchy, abrasion-resistant and prevents moisture evaporation.

As far as style goes, leather shoes look really smart, particularly in the formal wear segment. They speak of class, civility and sophistication. They go really well with western formal suits. In recent times, many design variants go well with Indian formal wear like Bandhgala Jodhpuri suits while leather sandals look great with Kurta and Nehru Jacket sets.

We have put together a list of such leather shoes from Amazon, which you will find to be a handy guide?.

Price of leather shoes at a glance:

ProductPrice
Fentacia Men Leather Oxford Formal Shoes 1,079.00
Clarks Men Leather Formal Shoes 2,500.00
Hush Puppies Men Corso Loafer Formal Shoes 2,199.00 - 3,999.00
Lee Cooper Leather Formal Shoes 1,120.00 - 2,799.00
Loius Stitch Men Black Oxford Shoes 1,699.00

Fentacia Men Leather Oxford Formal Shoes

This pair of shoes has genuine leather on its upper layer, while its sole is made of thermoplastic elastomers. It offers great comfort thanks to its cushioned foot bed. It comes in medium shoe width and has a lace-up closure. It is available in colour black. Its sizes begin from 6UK and go up to 10UK.

FENTACIA Men Black Genuine Leather Oxford Formal Shoes(Highly Comfortable)
1,079 3,999
Clarks Men Leather Formal Shoes

This pair of shoes has leather both as its upper material as well as its sole. Its design is such that it is best suited as office wear or to be worn for formal business meetings. It is a medium width shoe and comes with a lace-up closure. Apart from black, it is available in brown colour. Sizes begin from 6UK and go up to 11UK.

Clarks Men Black Leather Formal Shoes-6 UK/India (39.5 EU) (91261466497060)
2,500 4,999
Hush Puppies Men Corso Loafer Formal Shoes

This pair of formal shoes comes in loafer style (a type of leather shoe without a fastening, that a person's foot slides into). Its upper material is leather, while its sole is made from thermoplastic elastomers. It has a medium shoe width and comes with a pull-on closure. It is available in two colours - black and brown. Sizes start from 6UK and go up to 11UK.

Hush Puppies Men's Corso Loafer Brown Leather Formal Shoes-10 UK (8344934)
2,199 4,299
Lee Cooper Leather Formal Shoes

This pair of formal shoe has leather as its outer material and thermoplastic elastomers as its sole. It has medium shoe width and comes with a pull-on closure. It has a round-toe style. This shoe is available in three colours - black, tan and brown. Sizes start from 6UK and go up to 10UK. It comes with a 30 day warranty.

Lee Cooper Men's Black Leather Formal Shoes-44 UK (LC1474E)
1,120 2,799
Loius Stitch Men Black Oxford Shoes

This shoe uses Italian leather and comes with a rubber sole. This has a Wingtip style (considered a classic look in menswear). It has a lace-up closure with heel height of one inch. It comes with a medium-shoe width. From welt to insole to outer, this shoe is a handmade specimen. It is only available in black colour.

LOUIS STITCH Men Black Oxford Shoes Wingtip Style Italian Leather Comfortable and Design Shoes for Men - 7 UK
1,699 6,999
