Best lowers for men: All about comfort and style, ideal loungewear option too

Summary:
When it comes to menswear, there can't be a more versatile garment than a pair of lowers. Call it a lower, track pant or track bottom, this piece of garment is what a guy can live in. While comfort is most distinct quality, a good lower can be endlessly chic and cool garment to wear.
The best bit about this garment is its versatility - want to go for an early morning run? Slip into a pair of lowers. Have an off at work and all you wish to do is lounge around at home? This is a best loungewear option then. Its a weekend and you suddenly decide on a movie outing with friends? Well then, a pair of lowers with a comfy t-shirt is all you need to step out. There can be a zillion other places where this humble garment can be worn to.
If we have convinced you about the usefulness of this stylish wear, then Amazon is a great place to look for them. For your convenience, we have curated a list of lowers and think you will like them too. Check them out.
Van Heusen Athleisure Men's Athletic Fit Joggers
This piece of athletic fit lowers is an excellent sports and loungewear option. Made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester, this pair of joggers blends the best of both these fabrics - cotton makes it breathable while polyester will ensure it doesn't lose all its stiffness after wear and tear. It is available in seven different colours, mostly in shades of black and grey. Sizes start from small and go up to 2XL.
Mark Louiis Men's Regular Fit Track Pants
This regular fit lowers is the best thing a man can have in his closet. It spells comfort and is best suited for regular day-to-day wear. Made from 52 % cotton and 48% polyester, this pair of track pants is easily a wash-and-wear garment option. This is smart-looking lower, which is mostly in a dark colour (there are two white options too) with a broad contrasting coloured length-wise strip on either side. It is available in a number of colours including black, white, Olive green, blue among others.
Endeavour Wear Men's Regular Fit Trackpants
This regular fit lowers is a stylish piece of a garment. It looks rather casually chic and is perfect as an evening wear as well. It is made from 92% polyester and 8% elastane and has zippers on both side pockets. Its cuff detailing at the bottom keeps this pair of track pants from riding up. It is made from a fabric which uses rapid dry and antimicrobial technology that wicks sweat and dries the garment fast. It is available in five different colours. Its sizes begin from small and go up to XL.
Jockey Men's Cotton Track Pants
Here's yet another super comfortable pair of lowers, ideal for all kinds of exercise be it running, jogging, cycling, gym routine etc. Because it is made from 80% cotton and 20% polyester, it is the garment to wear on a hot summer day. Its super combed cotton feels very comfortable on the skin. This regular fit pair of lowers has a comfortable waistband with drawstrings and convenient side pockets. It is label-free for all-day comfort. It is available in 11 different colours.
Vimal Men's Trackpants
This pair of lowers too is a comfortable wear, with its wide rim at the bottom and elastic waistband. Ideal as sports wear as well as lounge wear, men can literally live in this pair of track pants. This pair is made from cotton fabric and comes in a solid colour. While is made as a sportswear garment, it can be worn as a lounge and evening wear as well.
|Product
|Price
|Van Heusen Athleisure Men's Athletic Fit Joggers
|₹999.00
|Mark Louiis Men's Regular Fit Track Pants
|₹551.65
|Endeavour Wear Men's Regular Fit Trackpants
|₹549.00
|Jockey Men's Cotton Track Pants
|₹849.00 - ₹1,199.00
|Vimal Men's Trackpants
|₹371.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.