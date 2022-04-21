Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Best makeup kits for women that pack in all essentials and are travel-friendly

A makeup kit makes getting ready everyday a lot easier and convenient, as one can find all essentials in one place. Read on to see our top picks.
A woman's makeup kit is her forever best friend.(Pexels)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 07:25 PM IST

Makeup for women has become an expression of self love and rightly so. It makes one feel good about oneself and feel more confident in their skin. However, searching for individual makeup products can be taxing. Hence, the need for makeup kits. These kits pack in all the essential beauty products that can help a woman ace her makeup look. From lipsticks, concealers, primers, eyeshadows to kajal pencils, a good makeup kit is one where you can find all of these at once. These kits are also travel-friendly. Compact in size, these kits are a saviour for most women. There are many options available online. To help you make select better, we have curated a few of them in our list below.

The formulations that come in the kits are of premium quality and smooth in application. You will love them and chances are you will find your best friend in them. Scroll down to take a look at options.

Swipa Festive Budget Makeup Care Combo

This makeup kit stocks everything that a woman needs to get her makeup game on point. From eyeshadow palette, kajal pencil, eyelashes to gorgeous lipstick shades, it has got you covered. All makeup products are of premium quality and will easily become the favourite for all the fashionistas out there.

Iba Makeup Gift Set 

This makeup kit contains all the essentials that you need to get a glamorous look on the move. A combination of six beauty products which include a foundation, compact, primer, lipstick, among others, it is absolutely worth it. It comes in a stylish box and contains good quality products, some of which are cruelty-free and vegan too. Whether you want to get ready for weddings, cocktail parties or a casual hangout, this makeup kit will help you nail every look without any hassle.

Tya Makeup Kit

This makeup kit comprises 24 eyeshadow shades, three shades of blush, face powders and four pretty lip colours. All makeup products are made from good quality ingredients and are smooth in application. You will fall in love with them instantly. They suit every skin tone and come in a nice packaging.

volo All In One Professional Women's Makeup Kit

From lipsticks, eye shadows, foundation, eyeliner to kajal and compact, you will find every makeup essential in this kit. The formulations are of good quality and perfect for everyday makeup use. All of them come packed in a cute little bag which is travel-friendly. Therefore, makeup on the go is very much possible with this makeup kit.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

