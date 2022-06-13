Best men's watch brands under 1000: High on usability, low in price 

There was once a time when a wrist watch was what it took to know the time. Then came the era of mobile phones and knowing what hour of the day was via our phones. While it was obviously very convenient to check the time on the phone while on the move, the charm of a wrist watch was far from over.

In the past, what we knew as watches are what are today dubbed as analog watches. In today's world, smartwatches have changed our relationship with watches completely. No longer are they simply only ‘time givers’. Smartwatches keep a tab on our lives. From tracking our fitness regimen, feeding us data on our oxygen level and heart rate, giving details on our sleep pattern etc, smartwatches are a valuable tool of everyday life. Meanwhile, analog watches have undergone a quiet transformation too. Today, they are considered ultimate fashion accessories as well.

We have put together a list of watches, a mix of analog and smartwatches, that you must take a look at. What's more is that they all come within ₹1000.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Analog Men's Watch

This handsome-looking watch is what every man must possess in his wardrobe. It has a black dial, with a round case mineral dial glass material. Its band material is synthetic. This watch has a Quartz movement while is display style in analog. Details about its case material as following - alloy IP, case diameter: 42, stainless steel bezel. It has a water resistance depth of 3ATM (ATM implies the normal atmospheric pressure in day-to-day life at sea level).