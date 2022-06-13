Best men's watch brands under 1000: High on usability, low in price 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
There was once a time when a wrist watch was what it took to know the time. Then came the era of mobile phones and knowing what hour of the day was via our phones. While it was obviously very convenient to check the time on the phone while on the move, the charm of a wrist watch was far from over.
In the past, what we knew as watches are what are today dubbed as analog watches. In today's world, smartwatches have changed our relationship with watches completely. No longer are they simply only ‘time givers’. Smartwatches keep a tab on our lives. From tracking our fitness regimen, feeding us data on our oxygen level and heart rate, giving details on our sleep pattern etc, smartwatches are a valuable tool of everyday life. Meanwhile, analog watches have undergone a quiet transformation too. Today, they are considered ultimate fashion accessories as well.
We have put together a list of watches, a mix of analog and smartwatches, that you must take a look at. What's more is that they all come within ₹1000.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Analog Men's Watch
This handsome-looking watch is what every man must possess in his wardrobe. It has a black dial, with a round case mineral dial glass material. Its band material is synthetic. This watch has a Quartz movement while is display style in analog. Details about its case material as following - alloy IP, case diameter: 42, stainless steel bezel. It has a water resistance depth of 3ATM (ATM implies the normal atmospheric pressure in day-to-day life at sea level).
Sylvi Multi-Functional Boys Casual Business Mens Luxury Stylish Watch
This is a combination watch - it has both an analog watch as well as a digital one. This digital-analog watch comes with a large-sized dial, that is suitable for all ages of men or boys. It works well on all occasions - routine work, traveling, shopping, gym, walking. You can pair it with any kind of outfit - casual to sporty and everywhere in between. It supports two different time zones, has alarm and hourly chime features, comes with LED back light (show time clear in the dark), shows calendar day and date, works as a stopwatch and countdown timer. It is watch resistant up to 30 meters.
V2A Adventure Chronograph Digital Analog Sports Watch
This combination watch (analog-digital) watch is available in four colours - red, green, blue, and black-silver. This watch comes with black dial, while its dial material is PU. It has a round dial with a diameter of 50 mm. Its strap material is plastic, while width is 22 mm. It has a Quartz movement. This sports watch for men is waterproof (5 ATM).
Micacchi Analogue - Digital Men's Watch
Thsi glamorous-looking watch has a multicoloured dial while its dial shape is round. Its dial diameter is 46 mm and its strap is shiny brown in colour. Its strap material is leather with a width of 2.20 cm. It has a Quartz watch movement. While on the first glance that it makes this watch look like an ideal casual wear but it can also go well with your semi formal wear.
V2A Analog Digital Sports Watch
This sports watch will definitely make a smart addition to any man's fashion closet. Featuring a fashionable design with large dial, this digital-analog sports watch suits men of all ages. This is a versatile watch and can be worn for multiple purposes - work, traveling, shopping, hanging out, walking or just chilling. It comes with a wrist size of 17.0 cm – 23.0 cm. Some other features include - three time zone, daily alarm, hourly chime, LED back light (show time clear in the dark), perpetual calendar, day and date, stop watch, countdown timer and waterproof up to 50 meters.
