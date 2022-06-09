Best running shoes under 1,500: Opt for ones that offer optimum comfort

Comfort is the central concern while purchasing a pair of running shoes.

For every fitness enthusiast who loves to run, it is always a good idea to invest in a durable and comfortable pair of running shoes that can boost her performance. Yes, a good pair of shoes can sometimes make all the difference. If the fit and comfort level is optimum, then one can run better and achieve goals seamlessly. There are many options available online from established brands like Reebok and Puma. To make the running experience worthwhile, look for two things when buying a pair of running shoes. First, the comfort factor it provides. And second, it should have a durable sole for long-lasting performance. Besides, it is always good to opt for shoes that are lightweight and have a snug fit. To help you make the selection, we navigated through a sea of options to round up a bunch of our favourites in the list below. All of them come under the price tag of ₹1,500. Scroll down to take a closer look at our picks. Price of running shoes at a glance:

Product Price Sparx Mens Running Shoe ₹ 1,410.00 - ₹ 1,699.00 Campus Running Shoes ₹ 699.00 - ₹ 1,022.00 Reebok Austin 2.0 Shoes ₹ 1,048.00 - ₹ 1,609.00 Puma Running Shoe ₹ 1,403.00 - ₹ 2,522.00 Furo Evening Running Shoes ₹ 1,099.00

Sparx Mens Running Shoe Running in this pair of shoes will be easy, as it provides optimum comfort and is a lightweight pair. Its sole is made of ethylene vinyl acetate material and it comes with a lace-up closure. The material used on the outside is mesh fabric. Available in a nice blue colour, this one looks smart and elegant. Besides, it is also a durable pair that will last you for years.

Campus Men's Bull PRO Running Shoes This pair of running shoes for men from Campus comes with a medium shoe width and lace-up closure. Extremely comfortable to wear for long durations, you will feel the ease of movement while running. Its sole is made of Phylon fabric. A durable pair of shoes, it is easy to maintain it, as all you need is a clean cloth to wipe off the dirt and dust if any. It will give a boost to your running experience and improve your efficiency too. There are many colour options available in this pair, all of which are likely to complement with your athleisure attire.

Reebok Women's Austin 2.0 Shoes Stylish and comfortable, this pair of running shoes for women from Reebok is just what you need to attain your running goals effortlessly and with more efficiency. The shoes have a lace-up closure type and a medium shoe width. It is made of synthetic material and is available in two colour combinations - both of which look lovely and decent. Running in these shoes will make the experience more enriching and enjoyable. A comfortable pair of shoes, you will cherish them for years to come. It is also a durable pair.

Puma Women's Running Shoe This pair of running shoes for women has a sole made of rubber and a lace-up closure type. Available in a striking colour combination of black and Beetroot purple, this pair of shoes will amp up your athleisure look in a jiffy. It has a medium shoe width and the upkeep of these shoes is also super easy. A durable and comfortable pair, it will make running more enjoyable and fun.

Furo Evening Running Shoes This pair of running shoes for men comes in a fusion of blue and olive green colours. It has a medium shoe width and comes with a lace-up closure. Its sole is made of good quality ethylene vinyl acetate material. The fusion of colours is what gives this pair a distinctive and appealing look. Boost your running experience with the help of this pair of running shoes.