Best running shoes under 1000: Ensure the sole is sturdy, doesn't slip or skid 

If you are seriously contemplating on taking up some serious exercise regimen then nothing gets better than running. It is the the most basic form of exercise and, perhaps, one of the most effective. But there are few points that you must bear in mind before you go in for a pair of such shoes.
Among the first things you must see in a good pair of running shoes is that it should provide a good grip. You don't want to slip or skid while running. The next important factor that one must observe is that cushioning is good. The third thing to see is that they are lightweight - a heavy pair of shoes will put pressure on your feet and hardly facilitate running.
There are a number of options in shoes that fall in this category. You can buy them offline or from e-commerce platforms. We have shortlisted few of the best options available on Amazon which we think you must check out. See options here.
Bourge Men's Loire-z1 Running Shoes
This pair of shoes for men is available in five different colours. Names include grey and blue, blue and navy, grey, maroon and black and red and black. Barring maroon and black, all others are currently available online. This pair comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. Its outer fabric is mesh, which makes it incredibly lightweight. It also has a noticeable ability to wick moisture.
Campus Mens Maxico Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes is available in five different colours, namely Mod.Blu/Blu, Blu/Lmn, Ble/Red, Blu/Sky, Ch.Gry/T.Blu. Its sole is made of Phylon (which is made of Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate foam pellets, said to be suitable for jogging, running, gymming, athletics and sports) material. It has a lace-up closure style with a medium shoe width. Its outer fabric is mesh, making it both lightweight as well as moisture-wicking in character.
Sparx Men Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes is available in four different colours. Names include grey, blue, black and black beige. Its sole is made from Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, which makes it ideal for running. Its outer material is mesh, which is why it is a lightweight shoe and will not retain moisture. It has a lace-up closure and a medium shoe width. Its heel type is flat and it can also be a casual wear shoe.
SEGA Men's Running Shoes
This is a very pretty-looking pair of shoes. As it is white in colour, it can be paired with jeans as well and will look super stylish. It is, however, primarily a pair of running shoes. It is available in two shades of white on Amazon. It has a sole made from Polyurethane, also known as PU soles, which is basically a new kind of organic polymer material. Many consider it the best shoe sole material for runners. PU soles are water-resistant, breathable and durable. This pair has a lace-up closure with a medium shoe width.
Adidas Men's Throb M Running Shoes
This attractive-looking pair of shoes come in three colours. With a lace-up closure and medium shoe width, it has a design that is best suited for running. Its outer material is made of synthetic material and it has a round toe style. It comes with a 90 days warranty period. Its sizes start from 7UK and goes up to 11UK. However, the size 8UK is currently not available.
|Product
|Price
|Bourge Men's Loire-z1 Running Shoes
|₹599.00
|Campus Mens Maxico Running Shoes
|₹768.00
|Sparx Men Running Shoes
|₹892.00
|SEGA Men's Running Shoes
|₹572.00
|Adidas Men's Throb M Running Shoes
|₹1,099.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.