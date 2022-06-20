Best running shoes under 1000: Ensure the sole is sturdy, doesn't slip or skid 

If you are seriously contemplating on taking up some serious exercise regimen then nothing gets better than running. It is the the most basic form of exercise and, perhaps, one of the most effective. But there are few points that you must bear in mind before you go in for a pair of such shoes.

Among the first things you must see in a good pair of running shoes is that it should provide a good grip. You don't want to slip or skid while running. The next important factor that one must observe is that cushioning is good. The third thing to see is that they are lightweight - a heavy pair of shoes will put pressure on your feet and hardly facilitate running.

There are a number of options in shoes that fall in this category. You can buy them offline or from e-commerce platforms. We have shortlisted few of the best options available on Amazon which we think you must check out. See options here.

Bourge Men's Loire-z1 Running Shoes

This pair of shoes for men is available in five different colours. Names include grey and blue, blue and navy, grey, maroon and black and red and black. Barring maroon and black, all others are currently available online. This pair comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. Its outer fabric is mesh, which makes it incredibly lightweight. It also has a noticeable ability to wick moisture.