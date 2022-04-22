Best sandals for men and women in summer: Pick ones that keep your feet cool

In the summer months, just as we take care of our skin and hair, choose clothes wisely, consume food that cools the body and use all kinds of devices that cool our homes, we need to invest in footwear that keeps our feet sweat-free. Summer is synonymous with perspiration. It is the time to move from closed shoes to sandals. The latter is so designed to allow air to circulate and thereby cool our feet. Some of the most common foot problems people face, especially in summers, are foot odour and fungal infection. Both of them can be prevented by the right choice of footwear. Many sandals, available in the market, come with designs that are either fully or partially open or perforated, usually at the toes or at the heels or at both the places. Such sandals are usually made of soft material such as leather and are gentle to touch. They are also super stylish and can go with both western and Indian wear. You can choose to wear with or without socks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If picking one of these is on your mind then looking for them online is a good idea. Seeing the pictures, one can get a fair idea of what it will look like once worn. We have curated a list of such sandals, for both men and women, that you should take a look at.

Bata Mens Thar Fisherman Sandals

This pair of sandals is available in two colours - black and tan - and in five different sizes, starting from 6 UK. With a hook and loop closure and a regular shoe width, this sandal is an ideal pick for summers. It has a round toe style, which makes it comfortable to wear. Its outer material is made of synthetic leather while the sole is of natural leather. It has a back band and much of heel remains uncovered. Its design is such that much of the foot too is exposed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hush Puppies Men Fisherman Leather Sandals

These sandals are available in two colours - black and brown - and in six sizes starting from size 6. One of them is currently unavailable on Amazon. With its open toe style, buckle closure and medium shoe width, this sandal too is good for summer months. Both its outer and inner material are made of leather.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Men's Black Outdoor Fisherman Sandals

This pair of sandals is available in five sizes, starting from 6 UK and going up to 10 UK. Its cushioned footbed makes it ideal for all-day comfort. Its round toe style and ankle strap type makes it good for summers. Its outer material is made from leather, while its sole is thermoplastic rubber. Its inner lining also has soft leather.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UC5 Men's Leather Closed Fisherman Sandal

These sandals are available in a number of colours including Coffee Brown, Light Tan, Raven Black and Red Tan. It comes in a number of different sizes starting from 6 UK and going up to 12 UK. This pair of sandals has a hook and loop closure and a medium shoe width. It is made using water repellent waxy leather that is extremely durable and is easy to clean. The sandal has a lining of natural leather and features a super soft leather suede footbed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bata Womens Crotia Sandal

This light pink-coloured sandal for women is available in five different sizes namely 3 UK, 4 UK, 5 UK, 6 UK and 7 UK. There also has a sandal in size 8 UK listed but the sandal is not currently available. This medium shoe width sandal comes with backstrap closure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SatyaTrendz Comfortable And Stylish Sandal Wedges

This pair of comfortable sandals is available in four colours - cream, tan, black and white and six sizes starting with 3 UK and going up to 8 UK. With a strap and velcro closure and a medium shoe width, it is an ideal summer wear for women. It has sweat-absorbing lining and cushioned padding for comfort.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trase Women's Fashion Sandals

This lightweight, comfortable and trendy sandals for girls is best suited for summer. It has hook and loop closure, a medium shoe width, and comfortable elastic bands. This women's casual summer sandals' upper material is made of soft PU leather, which makes it comfortable to wear and durable too. The sturdy rubber shoe sole is anti-skid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Red Tape Womens Sport Sandal

These pale pink sandals are available in four sizes and begin from 2 UK and go up to 5 UK. With hook and loop closure and medium shoe width, it is very comfortable to wear. Its upper is made of textile while the sole is made of Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA).

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.