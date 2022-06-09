Best shoes under 5000: Where comfort, style and durability come together

Shoes under ₹ 3000 are designed to last long.

One can have any number of shoes in one's shoes' closet but there is always room for one more. No matter which gender, we all love to indulge in shoes. A cursory glance at the kind of shoes available online shows that if one were to apply a filter such as ‘shoes under ₹5000’, most of the options that will crop up are shoes for men. Many of the shoes that come in that price bracket have one quality in common - all of them look durable and will last the wearer many years. Nearly all of them are everyday shoes to be worn to work or on casual outing. Even in terms of design, they are simple and fuss-free. We have shortlisted a number of shoes under this price bracket. All of them are functional shoes and great value for money. Do take a look at them, we are sure you will find it useful. Shoes under ₹ 5000 at a glance:

Product Price Puma Unisex-Adult Mercedes Drift Cat 8 Shoes Sneaker ₹ 3,199.00 Reebok Men's Hector Shoes ₹ 3,439.00 Adidas Men's Jaysaw Reflective M Shoes ₹ 1,891.00 Skechers Men's Gowalk Max Walking Shoes ₹ 4,249.00 Adidas Men's Eq21 Run Shoes ₹ 4,602.00

Puma Unisex-Adult Mercedes Drift Cat 8 Shoes Sneaker This shoe is available in six different colour combinations. Prices also differ from pair to pair; for this discussion we have chosen Puma Black, Puma Silver in 8UK size. This product has synthetic as its upper material and rubber as its sole. It has lace up as its closure style with a medium shoe width. This is a low maintenance shoe and all one needs to do is wipe it with a clean dry cloth to clean it.

Reebok Men's Hector Shoes This pair of shoes is available in two different colour combinations. Here too, prices differ from shoe to shoe; for this discussion, we have considered the shoe in ‘Smoky Indigo, Solar Gold, lgh Solid Grey’ colour and in size 11UK. It is completely made of synthetic fabric and is ideally suited for men. It has a lace-up closure with a medium shoe width.

Adidas Men's Jaysaw Reflective M Shoes This pair of shoes too is available in two colour combinations and in seven different sizes. The price also differs as per these parameters. For this discussion, we have taken considered ‘Altered Blue Aedk / Pulse Lime Aed8’ in size 11UK. This pair of shoes has a lace up closure and a medium shoe width. This pair is ideal for men.

Skechers Men's Gowalk Max Walking Shoes This pair of walking shoes is available in two colour combinations and in a number of sizes. The price varies as per the size of the shoes. For this discussion, we have considered colour Black/White in size 10UK. It features an air cooled Goga Mat (for the unversed, Goga Mat insole is meant to be a cushioning insole that will hold up under stress during high-intensity exercise) and Ortholite (another kind of insole, designed for comfort and performance).

Adidas Men's Eq21 Run Shoes This pair of shoes is available in three different colours and seven different sizes. The prices vary on both these parameters. For this discussion, we have considered colour - Halsil/Carbon/Grethr - in size 12UK. It features a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. The material used here is synthetic and mesh. This shoe is ideal for men.