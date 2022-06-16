Best sports shoe brands: Choosing one ensures durability and style 

In the olden days, you would have seen how your parents swore by brands like Bata chappals, Bajaj scooter, Dalma Vanaspati, Mysore Sandal soap and many more. Well-known brands gave us the assurance that we were in for a quality product that would last us many years. In the years that followed many local and smaller brands started to make their appearance in the markets and while people had become more willing to try new brands, the charm of well established and big brands never really went away.

This is nowhere more obvious than in purchase of shoes. A look at offline stores or online listings will show so many brands that we didn't even know existed. And yet shoes from brands like Adidas and Puma retain their charm even as years roll by. If you are in the mood to pick up some shoes from established brands, then Amazon is a good place to begin one's search and pick one too.

We have put together a list to make it easy for you choose from. Take a look.

US Polo Association Men's Lebron 3.0 Sneaker

This sports shoe, ideal for sports activity as well as casual wear, is available in two colours. Names include off white and grey. It comes with a sole made from ethylene vinyl acetate, which makes it a very long-lasting product. Within the ambit of sports shoes, this is a sneaker (light, comfortable shoe that is suitable for playing sports). It has a medium shoe width and comes with lace-up closure.