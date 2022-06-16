Best sports shoe brands: Choosing one ensures durability and style 

Summary:
In the olden days, you would have seen how your parents swore by brands like Bata chappals, Bajaj scooter, Dalma Vanaspati, Mysore Sandal soap and many more. Well-known brands gave us the assurance that we were in for a quality product that would last us many years. In the years that followed many local and smaller brands started to make their appearance in the markets and while people had become more willing to try new brands, the charm of well established and big brands never really went away.
This is nowhere more obvious than in purchase of shoes. A look at offline stores or online listings will show so many brands that we didn't even know existed. And yet shoes from brands like Adidas and Puma retain their charm even as years roll by. If you are in the mood to pick up some shoes from established brands, then Amazon is a good place to begin one's search and pick one too.
We have put together a list to make it easy for you choose from. Take a look.
US Polo Association Men's Lebron 3.0 Sneaker
This sports shoe, ideal for sports activity as well as casual wear, is available in two colours. Names include off white and grey. It comes with a sole made from ethylene vinyl acetate, which makes it a very long-lasting product. Within the ambit of sports shoes, this is a sneaker (light, comfortable shoe that is suitable for playing sports). It has a medium shoe width and comes with lace-up closure.
Adidas Men's Cricup 21 Shoes
This sports shoe from Adidas comes in three shades of white with a touch of other colours like yellow and blue. This shoe is meant for men and comes with lace-up closure. It has a medium shoe width. This pair of shoes is ideal for sports like cricket as it holds the feet perfectly. It is available from size 6 UK and goes up to 12 UK.
Sparx Men's Sx0241g Running Shoes
This sports shoe from Sparx is ideal for running. It is available in one colour combination - white and navy blue. Made of mesh material, the pair of shoes are assured of breathability and comfort. This shoe comes with lace-up closure. Its sizes start from 6 UK and go up to 10 UK. This product comes with a 30 days warranty against manufacturing defects.
Campus Women's Claire Running Shoe
This pair of running shoes is available in eight different colours - peach, lavender, violet, pink, off white among other colours. It comes with sole made in thermoplastic elastomers. This pair has with a lace-up closure. Its upper material is mesh, which makes the pair a breathable and comfortable option. Given its attractive colours, it can easily be your casual wear option too.
Puma Men's Reck Idp Shoes
This pair of shoes from Puma is available in just one colour - Olivine-Puma Black. It comes with rubber sole and has a lace-up closure. It has a medium shoe width. It is an ideal option for walking and jogging. Its sizes start from 6 UK and goes up to 11 UK. The good news is that given its easy and convenient design, it has easily be your casual footwear option too.
|Product
|Price
|US Polo Association Men's Lebron 3.0 Sneaker
|₹2,000.00 - ₹2,364.00
|Adidas Men's Cricup 21 Shoes
|₹2,989.00 - ₹4,139.00
|Sparx Men's Sx0241g Running Shoes
|₹1,249.00 - ₹1,699.00
|Campus Women's Claire Running Shoe
|₹999.00 - ₹1,169.00
|Puma Men's Reck Idp Shoes
|₹1,526.00 - ₹1,849.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.