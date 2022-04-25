Best sunglasses for women to sport this summer season

Sunglasses are a fashion staple that look edgy and classy. However, don't make the mistake of thinking of them only as an fashion accessory. They are also utility items especially in summers. While shades make you look hip, their main job is to protect your eyes from the sun's harmful rays. Just like how sunblock is one of the coveted and most loved products in skincare department, in fashion, it is a stylish pair of sunglasses that can steal the show. They come in varying shapes and sizes. And trust us, every design is so unique and different that it can give your overall look a makeover. From edgy cat-eyed sunglasses to oversized ones, you must have a stellar and eclectic collection to cater to your every mood.

We have put together our favourites in the list below that can help you with your hunt for a pair of statement wear sunglasses. So, go check it out.

IDEE Polarized Square Women's Sunglasses

This polarized large square sunglasses for women is an attractive accessory that gives you 100% protection from UV rays. A premium quality pair of sunglasses, it comes in a peppy purple colour frame with polycarbonate lens. It will spruce up you overall look and will go with all your attire.